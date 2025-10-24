Eagles grounded in Conference League shock

October 24 2025
Crystal Palace suffered a surprise 1-0 UEFA Conference League loss to AEK Larnaca at Selhurst Park.
In their first major European home match, Palace controlled the first half and looked the likelier side to make history for the right reasons.
Jean-Philippe Mateta, fresh from four goals in his previous two outings, came closest with a hooked effort that bounced onto the bar, before heading just wide from a set piece moments before the break.
Selhurst then fell silent just six minutes into the second half. A loose clearance from Jaydee Canvot gifted possession to Marcus Rohden, who slipped Riad Bajic through to lash home the opener for the Cypriot visitors. Against the run of play, Palace were punished, and suddenly the task felt all the tougher.
Chances came and went. Keeper Zlatan Alomerovic produced a breathtaking block to deny Mateta at point-blank range, while substitute Eddie Nketiah somehow failed to connect cleanly with a loose ball from only five yards.
Palace threw everything at AEK Larnaca as the clock ticked down, but the visitors dug in, defended with grit and held firm.
Oliver Glasners side tasted defeat at home for the first time since February, the shock result leaving Palace stuck in mid-table in their Conference League group, while Larnacas second straight win lifts them level with Fiorentina at the summit.
Palace: Henderson, Canvot (Nketiah 60), Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell, Munoz, Hughes (Uche 88), Lerma (Kamada 71), Pino (Wharton 71), Sarr (Esse 88), Mateta.
Subs: Benítez, Matthews, Clyne, Richards, Rodney, Cardines, Devenny.
Larnaca: Alomerovic, Gnali, Milicevic, Roberge, Saborit, Pons (Suarez 80), Ledes, Miramon, Rohden, Chacon (Ivanovic, 19), Bajic (Angielski 80).
Subs: Paraskevas, Demetriou, Ioannou, Godswill, Naoum, Gonzalez, Rubio.
