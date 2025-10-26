Eze haunts the Eagles

October 26 2025
Crystal Palace fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat in a London derby at Arsenal.
Former Eagle Eberechi Eze grabbed the only goal of the game to keep Arsenal top of the Premier League.
Palace, still recovering from the midweek European setback against Larnaca, battled well throughout and limited the home side to few clear chances in the first half.
Jean-Philippe Mateta caused problems up front, but the Eagles couldn't force David Raya into meaningful action.
The decisive moment arrived on 39 minutes from a familiar Arsenal set-piece routine: Declan Rices free-kick was nodded down by Gabriel, and Eze acrobatically found the corner.
Palace pushed late on but tired legs showed as the game wore on, and Arsenal came closest to the second when Gabriel struck the bar.
Oliver Glasners side have now gone four without a win in all competitions, but with 13 points from nine league matches and a European adventure underway, theres still plenty of optimism for the season ahead.
Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba (Mosquera 46), Gabriel, Calafiori (Hincapie 81), Zubimendi, Rice (Merino 81), Eze (Lewis-Skelly 88), Saka (Martinelli 66), Trossard, Gyokeres.
Subs: Arrizabalaga, White, Norgaard, Nwaneri.
Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz (Uche 90), Kamada (Hughes 74), Wharton (Lerma 90), Mitchell (Sosa 90), Sarr, Pino (Nketiah 59), Mateta.
Subs: Benitez, Clyne, Canvot, Devenny.
