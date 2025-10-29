Eagles soar to another famous Anfield victory

October 29 2025

Crystal Palace produced a stunning 3-0 win at Anfield to dump Liverpool out of the Carabao Cup and claim their third victory over the Reds in as many months.

Arne Slot made 10 changes from the side beaten at Brentford, but his rotated Liverpool outfit were undone by a ruthless Palace performance full of pace, power and precision.

An error from Joe Gomez gifted the visitors their opener on 41 minutes, as Ismaila Sarr pounced on the loose ball to fire past Caoimhín Kelleher.

Four minutes later, the Senegalese winger struck again  this time left unmarked to coolly finish from Yeremy Pinos clever pass.

Liverpools misery deepened in the 79th minute when 18-year-old defender Amara Nallo was sent off for pulling down Justin Devenny as the last man.

With the home side reduced to 10 men, Pino sealed the result late on, smashing home Palaces third in front of a stunned home crowd.

The emphatic win continues a remarkable run for Oliver Glasners side, who had already beaten Liverpool on penalties in the Community Shield and 2-1 at Selhurst Park in the league.

Palace, who have reached the semi-finals of the League Cup four times but never the final, now look genuine contenders for a historic run in this years competition.

Liverpool: Woodman, Gomez, Endo, Kerkez, Mac Allister (Nallo 67), Chiesa, Robertson (Lucky 67), Nyoni, Ramsay, Morrison (Gordon 67), Ngumoha (Kone-Doherty 86).

Not used: Pecsi, Pinnington, Figueroa, Pilling, Laffey.

Palace: Benitez, Canvot, Lacroix, Guehi, Muñoz (Cardines 73), Kamada, Hughes (Lerma 73), Sosa (Uche, 83), Sarr (Devenny 62), Pino, Nketiah (Mateta 46).

Not used: Henderson, Mitchell, Clyne, Esse.