Palace 2-0 Brentford

Crystal Palace got back to winning ways in the Premier League with a composed 2-0 victory over in-form Brentford at Selhurst Park.

After three league games without a win, it was Jean-Philippe Mateta who reignited the Eagles spark.

The Frenchman, fresh from his hat-trick against Bournemouth, broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark  glancing a looping header over Caoimhin Kelleher and into the far corner to lift the Selhurst crowd.

Brentford, buoyed by victory over Liverpool last time out, offered little threat before the break. Their best moment came when Mikkel Damsgaard was fouled on the edge of the box, but the Danes free-kick sailed harmlessly over.

The second half began in chaos for the visitors as defender Nathan Collins headed Jefferson Lermas long throw into his own net just six minutes after the restart, doubling Palaces lead.

Collins endured a torrid evening, nearly gifting a third when Ismaila Sarr pounced on his error  only for the wingers shot to crash off the inside of the post.

Reiss Nelson forced Dean Henderson into one fine save late on, but Oliver Glasners side saw out the win with discipline and control.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Kamada (Hughes 78), Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino (Devenny 78), Mateta (Canvo, 89)

Not used: Benitez, Clyne, Sosa, Cardines, Esse, Uche.

Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode (Lewis-Potter, 68), Collins, Van den Berg, Ajer, Yarmoliuk (Janelt 68), Henderson (Carvalho, 86), Ouattara (Nelson, 75), Damsgaard (Jensen 68), Schade, Igor Thiago

Not used: Valdimarsson, Henry, Pinnock, Onyeka.

