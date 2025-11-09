Stalemate as Eagles and Seagulls cancel each other out

November 9 2025
Selhurst Park hosted another bruising chapter of the Palace-Brighton rivalry, but this one ended in a 0-0 draw in a match that never quite caught fire.
Palace started brightly, with Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr combining well early on, while Diego Gomez forced Dean Henderson into action at the other end.
The Seagulls wasted their best chance on the stroke of half-time when Yankuba Minteh scuffed wide after being sent through by Gomez.
Palaces golden moment came 10 minutes into the second half, when Wharton picked Balebas pocket, only for Sarr and Daichi Kamada to get tangled before Kamada dragged his shot past the post.
Brighton thought theyd cracked it just after the hour when Georginio Rutter tumbled under pressure from Jaydee Canvot, only for VAR to send referee Tim Robinson to the monitor and overturn the penalty before booking Rutter for simulation.
Substitute Yeremy Pino almost stole it in stoppage time with a sharp low strike, but Bart Verbruggen got down smartly to preserve the deadlock on a day when neither side did quite enough to claim bragging rights.
Palace: Henderson, Canvot, Lacroix, Richards, Munoz, Wharton (Pino 66), Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Kamada (Hughes 83), Mateta.
Not used: Benítez, Matthews, Clyne, Sosa, Devenny, Esse, Uche.
Brighton: Verbruggen, Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadioglu, Baleba (Veltman 75), Ayari, Minteh, Rutter (Kostoulas 75), Gomez (De Cuyper 85), Welbeck (Tzimas 85).
Not used: Steele, Boscagli, Coppola, Knight, Oriola.
