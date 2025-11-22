Palace into the top four after Wolves win

November 22 2025
Crystal Palace strode into the Premier Leagues top four with a composed and commanding 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
It was a performance that underlined just how far Oliver Glasners side have come this season.
Even before the breakthrough, Palace looked the sharper outfit, with Jean-Philippe Mateta spurning the best first-half chance when he rolled a finish wide after breaking clean through.
Wolves survived another scare when Ismaila Sarr appeared to be tripped on the edge of the box by David Moller Wolfe, but it only delayed the inevitable.
Daniel Munoz struck first on 63 minutes, capping an industrious display by firing home from close range after sustained Palace pressure.
Six minutes later Yeremy Pino curled in a superb effort from the edge of the area for his first league goal, doubling the lead and tightening Palaces grip on the contest.
Jhon Arias somehow poked wide from two yards in Wolves only real opening, leaving the hosts rooted to the bottom of the table with just two points and fading survival hopes.
Meanwhile Palace, beaten only twice all season, march on with an authority few saw coming.
Wolves: Johnstone, Tchatchoua, Agbadou, Krejci (Arias 75), Toti, Wolfe (H Bueno 88), Andre, J Gomes, Munetsi (Bellegarde 66), Strand Larsen, Arokodare (Hwang 66).
Not used: Sa, Hoever, Mosquera, S Bueno, Lopez.
Palace: Henderson, Richards (Canvot 83), Lacroix, Guehi, Muñoz, Kamada (Lerma 81), Wharton (Hughes 90), Mitchell, Pino (Devenny 81), Sarr, Mateta (Nketiah 60).
Not used: Benítez, Clyne, Sosa, Uche.
Christantus Uche
at 10.52pm by Mystic Smeg
Henderson
at 9.53pm by doombear
Mateta
at 8.58pm by Philâs Barber
Marc GuÃ©hi
at 8.03pm by PatrickA
Manchester United Predictions.
at 7.57pm by Talvlad
Strasbourg Predictions
at 5.05pm by park the bus
Main Stand redevelopment thread
at 1.17pm by Goalpost1
Mile Jedinak
at 9.47pm by Philâs Barber
Where are you at?
at 9.02pm by Teddy Eagle
It's a strange feelingâ¦.
at 6.40pm by ASCPFC
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2025 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.