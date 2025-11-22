Palace into the top four after Wolves win

November 22 2025

Crystal Palace strode into the Premier Leagues top four with a composed and commanding 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It was a performance that underlined just how far Oliver Glasners side have come this season.

Even before the breakthrough, Palace looked the sharper outfit, with Jean-Philippe Mateta spurning the best first-half chance when he rolled a finish wide after breaking clean through.

Wolves survived another scare when Ismaila Sarr appeared to be tripped on the edge of the box by David Moller Wolfe, but it only delayed the inevitable.

Daniel Munoz struck first on 63 minutes, capping an industrious display by firing home from close range after sustained Palace pressure.

Six minutes later Yeremy Pino curled in a superb effort from the edge of the area for his first league goal, doubling the lead and tightening Palaces grip on the contest.

Jhon Arias somehow poked wide from two yards in Wolves only real opening, leaving the hosts rooted to the bottom of the table with just two points and fading survival hopes.

Meanwhile Palace, beaten only twice all season, march on with an authority few saw coming.

Wolves: Johnstone, Tchatchoua, Agbadou, Krejci (Arias 75), Toti, Wolfe (H Bueno 88), Andre, J Gomes, Munetsi (Bellegarde 66), Strand Larsen, Arokodare (Hwang 66).

Not used: Sa, Hoever, Mosquera, S Bueno, Lopez.

Palace: Henderson, Richards (Canvot 83), Lacroix, Guehi, Muñoz, Kamada (Lerma 81), Wharton (Hughes 90), Mitchell, Pino (Devenny 81), Sarr, Mateta (Nketiah 60).

Not used: Benítez, Clyne, Sosa, Uche.