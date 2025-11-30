Palace stung by United fightback

November 30 2025

Crystal Palace let a first-half lead slip as they fell 2-1 to Manchester United at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles were excellent before the break and went ahead when Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a twice-taken penalty on 36 minutes. He kept his nerve after VAR ruled his first effort invalid under this seasons new retake rule where he accidentally kicked the ball twice.

But Palace lost control after half-time. Joshua Zirkzee levelled with a fierce strike from a tight angle nine minutes into the second period.

And Mason Mount then drilled in a low finish from a short free-kick routine to turn the game on its head by the 63rd minute.

Despite late pressure from Oliver Glasners side, United held on, ending their winless run and denying Palace the chance to climb into the Premier Leagues top four.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Kamada (Lerma 85), Wharton (Hughes 78), Mitchell (Devenny 85), Pino (Uche 78), Sarr (Nketiah 38), Mateta.

Not used: Benitez, Clyne, Canvot, Esse.

United: Lammens, Yoro (Mazraoui 54), De Ligt, Shaw (Martinez 82), Amad (Dorgu 91), Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Mbeumo (Mainoo 91), Mount, Zirkzee.

Not used: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Ugarte, Lacey.