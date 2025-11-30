Palace stung by United fightback

November 30 2025
Crystal Palace let a first-half lead slip as they fell 2-1 to Manchester United at Selhurst Park.
The Eagles were excellent before the break and went ahead when Jean-Philippe Mateta converted a twice-taken penalty on 36 minutes. He kept his nerve after VAR ruled his first effort invalid under this seasons new retake rule where he accidentally kicked the ball twice.
But Palace lost control after half-time. Joshua Zirkzee levelled with a fierce strike from a tight angle nine minutes into the second period.
And Mason Mount then drilled in a low finish from a short free-kick routine to turn the game on its head by the 63rd minute.
Despite late pressure from Oliver Glasners side, United held on, ending their winless run and denying Palace the chance to climb into the Premier Leagues top four.
Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Kamada (Lerma 85), Wharton (Hughes 78), Mitchell (Devenny 85), Pino (Uche 78), Sarr (Nketiah 38), Mateta.
Not used: Benitez, Clyne, Canvot, Esse.
United: Lammens, Yoro (Mazraoui 54), De Ligt, Shaw (Martinez 82), Amad (Dorgu 91), Dalot, Casemiro, Fernandes, Mbeumo (Mainoo 91), Mount, Zirkzee.
Not used: Bayindir, Heaven, Malacia, Ugarte, Lacey.
