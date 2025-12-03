You are here: Home > News > Munoz header steers Palace back on track
December 6 2025 5.38am

December 3 2025

Burnley 0-1 Palace

Crystal Palace steadied the ship with a hard-fought 10 win at Burnley.

The Eagles ground out three vital points after a bruising week that included defeats to Strasbourg and Manchester United.

Oliver Glasners side werent at their fluent best, but they found the games decisive moment on 44 minutes when Daniel Munoz drifted in at the back post to nod home Marc Guehis floated cross  his fourth goal of an increasingly impressive season.

Palace had shown flashes before the breakthrough, most notably when Jean-Philippe Mateta bullied his way past Hjalmar Ekdal only to fire straight at Martin Dubravka from an awkward angle.

Burnley enjoyed plenty of first-half possession without much bite, though Jaidon Anthony did force Dean Henderson into a sharp stop to keep the score level.

Scott Parkers triple change after the break injected energy into the hosts, and Palace needed a top-drawer save from Henderson to stay in front  the keeper clawing Jacob Bruun Larsens fierce effort onto the bar at full stretch.

As the Clarets pushed late on, Chris Richards produced a superb piece of defending to hook Armando Brojas goalbound header off the line with Henderson beaten.

Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen (Broja 81), Florentino (Ugochukwu 71), Tchaouna (Bruun Larsen 46), Anthony (Edwards 58), Foster, Flemming (Mejbri 58).

Not used: Weiss, Worrall, Pires, Laurent.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Lerma, Wharton (Hughes 75), Mitchell, Pino (Devenny 64), Kamada (Canvot 89), Mateta (Nketiah 64).

Not used: Benitez, Matthews, Clyne, Uche, Esse.

