Munoz header steers Palace back on track

December 3 2025
Crystal Palace steadied the ship with a hard-fought 10 win at Burnley.
The Eagles ground out three vital points after a bruising week that included defeats to Strasbourg and Manchester United.
Oliver Glasners side werent at their fluent best, but they found the games decisive moment on 44 minutes when Daniel Munoz drifted in at the back post to nod home Marc Guehis floated cross his fourth goal of an increasingly impressive season.
Palace had shown flashes before the breakthrough, most notably when Jean-Philippe Mateta bullied his way past Hjalmar Ekdal only to fire straight at Martin Dubravka from an awkward angle.
Burnley enjoyed plenty of first-half possession without much bite, though Jaidon Anthony did force Dean Henderson into a sharp stop to keep the score level.
Scott Parkers triple change after the break injected energy into the hosts, and Palace needed a top-drawer save from Henderson to stay in front the keeper clawing Jacob Bruun Larsens fierce effort onto the bar at full stretch.
As the Clarets pushed late on, Chris Richards produced a superb piece of defending to hook Armando Brojas goalbound header off the line with Henderson beaten.
Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen (Broja 81), Florentino (Ugochukwu 71), Tchaouna (Bruun Larsen 46), Anthony (Edwards 58), Foster, Flemming (Mejbri 58).
Not used: Weiss, Worrall, Pires, Laurent.
Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Lerma, Wharton (Hughes 75), Mitchell, Pino (Devenny 64), Kamada (Canvot 89), Mateta (Nketiah 64).
Not used: Benitez, Matthews, Clyne, Uche, Esse.
