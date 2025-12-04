Exclusive Palace fan merchandise is here

December 4 2025

Wrap up your festive shopping with our exclusive Crystal Palace merch  perfect for gifts or treating yourself.

Our online shop is packed with everything an Eagles fan could dream of this Christmas, with new products added all the time.

Get into the festive spirit by wearing one of our new Palace-themed Christmas sweatshirts.

Celebrate our magnificent FA Cup victory with a number of mementos, such as t-shirts, mugs and hoodies.

Weve got gifts to delight every type of supporter, from Palace books to drinks coasters.

The shop has retro t-shirt designs available, based on kits worn in the 80s and 90s.

Browse, buy, and get everything delivered in time to make this Christmas a winning one.

To not take any chances, December 16 is the UK cut-off date for items to be guaranteed to be delivered before Christmas day. See the postage deadlines.

If you order after this date, you should probably still be fine to receive items before the big day but it's not guaranteed.

Go to 'shop' in the navigation the top of the website or visit the link here.