December 7 2025
Crystal Palace snatched a late hard-earned 2-1 win at Fulham which pushed them into the Premier Leagues top four.
In a lively and evenly matched London derby, Palace struck the first goal when Eddie Nketiah coolly rolled in his 20th-minute finish after clever movement opened up Fulhams back line.
The hosts responded just in the 38th minute, Harry Wilson bending a superb curling effort beyond Dean Henderson to level the contest.
Both sides chased a decisive moment in a tight second half, but flashes of quality lacked the finishing touch.
Fulham thought they had found their breakthrough when Emile Smith Rowe tucked in after Alex Iwobis header rattled the bar, only for VAR to intervene Samuel Chukwueze ruled narrowly offside in the build-up.
That reprieve proved crucial. With three minutes of normal time remaining, up stepped captain Marc Guehi, rising highest from a corner to thump in the winner and send the travelling Palace fans into raptures.
It marked back-to-back away wins for Oliver Glasners side, who continue to grind out results despite the strain of European commitments.
Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Clyne (Canvot 77), Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Pino (Devenny 92), Nketiah (Lerma 66), Mateta (Uche 66).
Not used: Benitez, Matthews, Sosa, Hughes, Esse.
Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne, Berge (Lukic 76), Wilson (Cairney 88), Smith Rowe (Kevin 68), Iwobi (Adama 89), Jimenez, Chukwueze (King 76)
Not used: Lecomte, Cairney, Cuenca, Kusi-Asare, Diop
