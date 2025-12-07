December 7 2025

Crystal Palace snatched a late hard-earned 2-1 win at Fulham which pushed them into the Premier Leagues top four.

In a lively and evenly matched London derby, Palace struck the first goal when Eddie Nketiah coolly rolled in his 20th-minute finish after clever movement opened up Fulhams back line.

The hosts responded just in the 38th minute, Harry Wilson bending a superb curling effort beyond Dean Henderson to level the contest.

Both sides chased a decisive moment in a tight second half, but flashes of quality lacked the finishing touch.

Fulham thought they had found their breakthrough when Emile Smith Rowe tucked in after Alex Iwobis header rattled the bar, only for VAR to intervene  Samuel Chukwueze ruled narrowly offside in the build-up.

That reprieve proved crucial. With three minutes of normal time remaining, up stepped captain Marc Guehi, rising highest from a corner to thump in the winner and send the travelling Palace fans into raptures.

It marked back-to-back away wins for Oliver Glasners side, who continue to grind out results despite the strain of European commitments.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Clyne (Canvot 77), Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Pino (Devenny 92), Nketiah (Lerma 66), Mateta (Uche 66).

Not used: Benitez, Matthews, Sosa, Hughes, Esse.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne, Berge (Lukic 76), Wilson (Cairney 88), Smith Rowe (Kevin 68), Iwobi (Adama 89), Jimenez, Chukwueze (King 76)

Not used: Lecomte, Cairney, Cuenca, Kusi-Asare, Diop