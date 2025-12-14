Wasteful Palace made to pay as City's quality tells

December 14 2025
Crystal Palace were defeated 3-0 by Manchester City in a scoreline that flattered the visitors after a far more competitive contest than the result suggests.
Palace started brightly and should have taken the lead when Yeremy Pino burst through from Adam Whartons clever dinked pass, only to rattle the crossbar when clean through on Gianluigi Donnarumma.
The hosts continued to threaten without finding a finish, and were punished four minutes before the break when Matheus Nunes deep cross was met by Erling Haaland, who powered a header in at the back post.
Wharton went close early in the second half, his fierce effort striking the foot of the post, but City gradually asserted control.
Dean Henderson denied Tijjani Reijnders with a smart save before Phil Foden curled home a fine second on 69 minutes.
Haaland wrapped things up late from the penalty spot after Savinho was fouled by Henderson, ensuring City left Selhurst Park with maximum points despite Palaces promising display.
Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Guehi, Clyne (Uche 77), Wharton, Kamada (Hughes 67), Mitchell, Sarr, Pino, Mateta (Nketiah 63).
Not used: Benítez, Canvot, Sosa, Devenny, Lerma, Esse.
Man City: Donnarumma, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, OReilly (Ait-Nouri 90), Nico, Reijnders (Savinho 85), Bernardo, Foden, Cherki, Haaland (Marmoush 90).
Not used: Trafford, Ake, Khusanov, Bobb, Mukasa, Lewis.
