Palace held by KuPS as play-off awaits

December 18 2025

Crystal Palace were left frustrated after a 2-2 draw with KuPS at Selhurst Park.

The result consigned them to a knockout phase play-off in February if they are to reach the last 16 of the UEFA Conference League.

With less than 48 hours to recover before kicking off at Leeds, Oliver Glasner opted to rotate heavily for the must-win clash with the Finnish champions, blending fringe players with a clutch of academy prospects.

Sixteen-year-old Joel Drakes-Thomas became the youngest Englishman to feature in Europes third-tier competition, while Dean Benamar, 17, and George King, 18, were also handed senior debuts.

The gamble appeared inspired early on. Palace started brightly and took a fifth-minute lead when Christantus Uche curled a delightful outside-of-the-boot finish beyond the KuPS goalkeeper.

At that point the Eagles, who had begun the evening ninth in the table, were suddenly up to third and heading for an automatic place in the last 16.

That optimism evaporated shortly after the interval. Palace were caught cold as KuPS struck twice in the space of three minutes, turning the contest on its head.

Former Charlton striker Piotr Parzyszek levelled in the 50th minute, before Ibrahim Cisse capitalised on defensive hesitation to put the visitors ahead for the first time.

KuPS task was complicated when Clinton Antwi was shown a straight red card for a foul on substitute Will Hughes, and Palace finally made the extra man count in the 76th minute. Justin Devenny rose highest to head home an equaliser and reignite hopes of a late winner.

Despite sustained pressure in the closing stages, Palace could not find the decisive goal, and the final whistle confirmed that their European campaign will continue via a two-legged play-off rather than the direct route to the last 16.

Palace: Benitez, Canvot, Lerma (Guehi 64), King (Nketiah 76), Benamar (Hughes 64), Rodney, Devenny, Sosa (Mitchell 64), Drakes-Thomas, Esse, Uche (Mateta 76).

Not used: Henderson, Matthews, Richards, Lacroix, Wharton, Pino, Casey.

KuPS: Kreidl, Savolainen, Pennanen (Toure 65), Parzyszek (Konate 77), Arifi, Oksanen, Cisse, Miettinen, Antwi, Hamalainen (Ricardo 65), Ruoppi.

Not used: Hakala, Pitkanen, Voutilainen, Voutilainen, Sadiku, Luyeye-Lutumba, Lotjonen, Armah, Golubickas.