Palace heartbreak as cup run ends on penalties

December 23 2025

Crystal Palaces Carabao Cup hopes were ended in cruel fashion as the Eagles lost 8-7 on penalties to Arsenal after a dramatic 1-1 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Palace looked set to be knocked out when Maxence Lacroix accidentally turned the ball into his own net on 80 minutes while attempting to clear an Arsenal corner.

But the Eagles refused to fold and grabbed a stunning equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Marc Guehi reacting quickest after Adam Whartons free-kick and Jefferson Lermas knockdown.

Stand-in goalkeeper Walter Benitez was outstanding throughout, producing a series of fine saves to keep Palace in the tie and take the game to penalties.

The shootout was of high quality, but it ended in heartbreak for the visitors when Lacroixs effort was saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga to send Arsenal into the semi-finals.

Despite the disappointment, Palace can take pride in their performance. With injuries to key players and another quarter-final exit, the Eagles once again showed resilience and spirit against top-level opposition.

Arsenal: Kepa, Timber, Saliba, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Norgaard, Merino, Eze (Odegaard 67), Martinelli (Trossard 59), Madueke (Saka 67), Jesus (Rice 85).

Not used: Raya, Salmon, Zubimendi, Nwaneri, Gyokeres.

Palace: Benitez, Canvot (Clyne 46), Richards (Hughes 75), Lacroix, Guehi, Mitchell (Sosa 90), Wharton, Lerma, Nketiah (Devenny 46), Mateta, Pino (Uche 85).

Not used: Henderson, Rodney, Esse, Drakes-Thomas.