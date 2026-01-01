Palace made to settle for point

January 1 2026

Crystal Palaces winless Premier League run stretched to four matches as Fulham fought back to earn a 1-1 draw in a nervy encounter at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles took the lead on 39 minutes when Jean-Philippe Mateta rose superbly to head home Nathaniel Clynes chipped cross from the right. Palace capitalised while Fulham defender Jorge Cuenca was off the pitch after getting treatment, having enjoyed the better of the opening period.

Palace struggled to maintain that control after the break and were fortunate not to be pegged back sooner, with Raul Jimenez striking the post with a header just before the hour. A rare Palace chance saw Maxence Lacroixs header blocked by Marc Guéhi after Bernd Leno had tipped a corner on to the crossbar.

Fulhams pressure finally told on 80 minutes when substitute Tom Cairney curled a superb equaliser from the edge of the area. The visitors pushed for a winner late on, Dean Henderson producing an excellent stoppage-time save to deny Timothy Castagne before Joachim Andersen blazed over from close range.

Palace held on to avoid defeat, and are now in tenth in the table, one place above Fulham on goal difference.

Palace: Henderson, Lacroix, Guehi, Lerma, Clyne (Sosa 90), Hughes (Canvot 57), Wharton, Mitchell, Devenny (Esse 82), Pino (Uche 82), Mateta.

Not used: Benitez, Benamar, Rodney, Drakes-Thomas, Casey.

Fulham: Leno, Tete (Castagne 51), Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson, Berge (Cairney 67), Lukic, Smith Rowe, Wilson (Reed 85), Jimenez, Kevin (Traore 85).

Not used: Lecomte, Diop, Amissah, Ridgeon, Kusi-Asare.