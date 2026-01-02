Palace smash transfer record to sign Brennan Johnson

January 2 2026
Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Wales international Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur in a club-record £35m deal.
The 24-year-old forward has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at Selhurst Park and is set to wear the No.11 shirt. He is expected to be part of the squad for Sundays Premier League clash with Newcastle.
Palace moved quickly to secure Johnsons signature, beating off interest from Bournemouth after holding positive talks with manager Oliver Glasner on Thursday.
Im really excited and Im really happy, Johnson said. Crystal Palace are such a great club, one that Ive always admired. Its a great time for me to be here and join the journey that this club is on.
The deal eclipses the £27m Palace paid Liverpool for Christian Benteke in 2016, making Johnson the most expensive signing in the clubs history.
Johnson joined Spurs from Nottingham Forest for £47.5m in 2023 and scored the winner in last seasons Europa League final, ending the clubs 17-year wait for a trophy. He was their top scorer that campaign with 18 goals in all competitions.
However, his opportunities have been limited this season under new boss Thomas Frank, and he has made just six Premier League starts.
Palace boss Glasner said: Im really delighted that Brennan has joined the club. He arrives early in the window, so credit to the club for making this happen quickly. Brennan will give us options in our attacking play with his pace and goalscoring ability.
Chairman Steve Parish added: We feel we are the perfect place for Brennan to continue his already impressive journey. His arrival bolsters our attacking options in what is proving our busiest season to date, competing on numerous fronts including, for the first time, in Europe.
