Eagles fall at St James Park

January 4 2026

Crystal Palace were left to rue missed chances as Newcastle United claimed a 20 victory.

In a first half that suggested the points might be shared, Anthony Gordon and Joelinton both had goals disallowed for the hosts.

Meanwhile Will Hughes squandered a golden opportunity for Palace, somehow poking wide from close range with Oliver Glasner left holding his head in disbelief on the touchline.

The deadlock was finally broken with just under 20 minutes remaining when Bruno Guimaraes rose ahead of Justin Devenny to power a header past Dean Henderson and give Newcastle lift-off.

The Brazilian then played a key role in the second, his inswinging corner causing chaos before Malick Thiaw swept home on 78 minutes after Henderson could only parry.

Newcastle finished strongly to leapfrog Palace into ninth place, while the Eagles slipped to 14th and remain without a win in seven matches in all competitions, a frustrating afternoon made all the more painful by that costly first-half miss.

Newcastle: Pope, Miley, Schar, Thiaw, Hall (Livramento 63), Joelinton, Tonali (Ramsey 63), Guimaraes, Murphy (Willock 88), Wissa, Gordon (Barnes 63).

Not used: Ramsdale, Trippier, Botman, Murphy, Woltemade.

Palace: Henderson, Lerma (Canvot 38), Guehi, Lacroix, Clyne (Devenny 52), Hughes, Wharton (Rodney 87), Mitchell, Johnson (Uche 72), Pino (Esse 87), Mateta (Drakes-Thomas 87).

Not used: Benítez, Sosa, Benamar.