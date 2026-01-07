Palace dig deep to hold high-flying Villa

January 7 2026
Crystal Palaces injury-hit side earned a hard-fought goalless draw against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park.
Brennan Johnson, making his Palace home debut, spurned chances either side of the interval, while Yeremy Pino tested Villa goalkeeper Marco Bizot with a smart effort after he replaced the injured Emiliano Martínez at half-time.
Villa forward Ollie Watkins threatened repeatedly in the first half, but Dean Henderson smothered one chance and Maxence Lacroix produced a vital block to keep the scores level.
Palace appeared content to conserve energy early on, before pushing forward with greater intent in the final half-hour. Jean-Philippe Mateta went agonisingly close to sliding home Johnsons low cross, while Villa rallied late on through Watkins, who struck the woodwork, and Morgan Rogers, who fired over.
With Oliver Glasners stretched squad continuing to battle injuries, the hosts measured approach nearly paid dividends.
On another night, the promising link-up between Johnson, Pino and Mateta might have delivered a winner, but this time Palace had to settle for a point as they extended their winless Premier League run to six matches.
Palace: Henderson, Lacroix, Guehi, Canvot, Devenny (Sosa 90), Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Johnson, Pino, Mateta.
Not used: Benítez, Richards, King, Benamar, Rodney, Drakes-Thomas, Casey, Uche.
Villa: Martinez (Bizot 46), Cash, Konsa, Lindelof, Digne (Maatsen 73), Kamara (Bogarde 82), Tielemans, McGinn (Malen 73), Rogers, Sancho (Buendia, 65), Watkins.
Not used: Torres, Garcia, Jimoh-Aloba, Hemmings.
FA Cup 3rd Round Macclesfield
at 5.21am by Ticket Hunter
Marc GuÃ©hi
at 4.32am by mtp1958
Any Clues how best to get to Mostar or Sigma Olomouc Play off?
at 12.40am by Hannes
welcome to Brennan Johnson
at 11.39pm by Teddy Eagle
Crystal Palace v Aston Villa - Match thread
at 11.00pm by Palacesince64
Funny
at 9.15pm by DenTyler
Loaned-Out Players
at 8.16pm by Inquisitive Aquila
Song for Marc Guehi...
at 8.03pm by Davepalace707
Main Stand redevelopment thread
at 5.19pm by joe_cpfc
Will OG sign any new contract
at 3.07pm by Runningman
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2025 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.