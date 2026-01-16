City agree deal in principle to sign captain Guehi

January 16 2026

Manchester City have agreed to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi for £20million.

City opened talks for the England centre-back earlier in January after injuries to defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias.

Guehi, 25, is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a number of leading European clubs. He was also close to a move to Liverpool last summer.

While personal terms have not yet been formally agreed, they are not expected to be an issue. Guehi is now expected to join City on a long-term contract during this transfer window.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner said: "Latest understanding, the deal with Marc is in the final stages. We can't confirm, but it is not done. The result is Marc doesn't play tomorrow for us.

"When the players want to move on a deal will happen. It looks like it has happened now.

"Everyone wanted Marc [Guehi] to stay forever. I talked to him, of course, it stays between us. Marc shown it in the summer transfer window, shown it the whole autumn that he was 100 per cent committed to the team and to Crystal Palace.

"I wish him all the best for the rest of his career. He is still at the beginning of his great career. He is a fantastic guy."