City agree deal in principle to sign captain Guehi

January 16 2026
Manchester City have agreed to sign Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi for £20million.
City opened talks for the England centre-back earlier in January after injuries to defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias.
Guehi, 25, is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a number of leading European clubs. He was also close to a move to Liverpool last summer.
While personal terms have not yet been formally agreed, they are not expected to be an issue. Guehi is now expected to join City on a long-term contract during this transfer window.
Palace boss Oliver Glasner said: "Latest understanding, the deal with Marc is in the final stages. We can't confirm, but it is not done. The result is Marc doesn't play tomorrow for us.
"When the players want to move on a deal will happen. It looks like it has happened now.
"Everyone wanted Marc [Guehi] to stay forever. I talked to him, of course, it stays between us. Marc shown it in the summer transfer window, shown it the whole autumn that he was 100 per cent committed to the team and to Crystal Palace.
"I wish him all the best for the rest of his career. He is still at the beginning of his great career. He is a fantastic guy."
Where is Parish?
at 7.01am by Forest Hillbilly
Voldemort â¦
at 6.48am by leejaneagles
Glasner was a Glazier....and is still a brilliant manager. The problem lies elsewhere ?
at 3.49am by HeathMan
Sunderland vs. Crystal Palace match thread
at 3.30am by Forest Hillbilly
Next Manager?
at 3.22am by see_change
Glasner Out
at 1.33am by Linford
Make Gareth Southgate manager
at 1.30am by iheartcpfc
The business model
at 10.01pm by see_change
When Sarr Returns From AFCON
at 8.55pm by syd snot
Sunderland Predictions.
at 4.44pm by martin2412
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2025 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.