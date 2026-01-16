Glasner to depart at the end of the season

January 16 2026
Oliver Glasner has confirmed he will leave Crystal Palace when his contract expires at the end of the season.
The 51-year-old Austrian said he informed chairman Steve Parish in October that he would not be signing a new deal, despite being offered a contract extension last summer.
Glasners spell at Selhurst Park has included the most successful period in the clubs modern history. Palace won their first major trophy under his management when they defeated Manchester City to lift the FA Cup last season.
That FA Cup triumph secured European football, with Palace competing in the UEFA Conference League this season the clubs first campaign in a major European competition and they also won the Community Shield in August after beating Liverpool on penalties.
"A decision has already been taken, months ago. I had a meeting with Steve [Parish] in October, the international break," Glasner said.
"We had a very long talk, and I told him I will not sign a new contract. We agreed at the time it was the best to keep it between us. It's the best that we could do that and keep it confidential for three months.
"But now it's important to have clarity, and we had a very busy schedule so that's why we didn't want to talk about it. Steve and I want the best for Crystal Palace."
