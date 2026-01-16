A trophy won, an opportunity lost: how Palace let Glasner drift away

January 16 2026

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish let the moment slip as manager Oliver Glasner's exit feels like the price of not backing a historic season, writes Andy Isaacs.

Six months after the greatest day in Palaces modern history, were staring at a painful reality: Glasner has confirmed he will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, and the responsibility for that outcome ultimately sits with the chairman.

Glasner has been careful with his words. Hes talked about wanting a "new challenge" and, according to reports, he informed Steve Parish back in October that he wouldnt be signing a new deal. But if youve listened to what he said in late November, its hard not to join the dots.

He didnt just moan about results. He pointed straight at the summer and said Palace missed the chance in July and August, adding that if you qualify for Europe "you should invest and not save."

Thats the crux of it. The FA Cup win should have been a launchpad. Instead, it became a tightrope.

European football for the first time in the clubs history was always going to expose the squad. The schedule is relentless, the travel is new, and domestically you cant afford to wobble every time Thursday night turns into a Sunday slog. And thats exactly the pattern Glasner highlighted: struggling to balance Conference League nights with Premier League performance.

Then comes the part that supporters wont forget. Eberechi Eze goes for a club-record fee, and the feeling around the club was that the squad wasnt strengthened in a way that matched the moment. Glasners own comments were blunt: January would be too late, and Palace had thrown away the chance to make an even better season by not acting decisively in the summer.

This is why, for me, the Parish angle matters. Because a chairmans job isnt just balancing books  its recognising when the club has earned the right to take a calculated step forward.

After the FA Cup, Palace had momentum, attention, and a manager whod just delivered immortality. Thats when you show ambition. Thats when you turn "were in Europe" into "were building something." If the manager is telling you the opportunity is in July and August, and later hes saying you missed it, thats not just post-match frustration  its a warning flare.

And look at the timeline. If Glasner told Parish in October that he wasnt renewing, that suggests the decision was already taking shape early in the season  when the consequences of summer business (or the lack of it) were becoming obvious week by week.

The November quotes dont read like a man suddenly snapping; they read like a man whod kept it professional, kept it internal, and then finally decided it was time to say what everyone could see.

None of this is to say Parish wanted Glasner out. Its the opposite. Its that the chairman didnt do enough to make staying the obvious choice.

Glasner gave Palace the dream: an FA Cup, a European run, nights well talk about for decades. If that era ends after one historic surge because the club didnt match his ambition at the precise moment it mattered, then thats not one of those things. Thats leadership failure at the top.

Now Palace face the hardest part. Replacing a good manager is difficult. Replacing one whos already delivered the greatest chapter in your history is even harder. And if the lesson of this isnt "back the moment when it arrives," we risk doing the same thing all over again.