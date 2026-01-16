A trophy won, an opportunity lost: how Palace let Glasner drift away

January 16 2026
Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish let the moment slip as manager Oliver Glasner's exit feels like the price of not backing a historic season, writes Andy Isaacs.
Six months after the greatest day in Palaces modern history, were staring at a painful reality: Glasner has confirmed he will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season, and the responsibility for that outcome ultimately sits with the chairman.
Glasner has been careful with his words. Hes talked about wanting a "new challenge" and, according to reports, he informed Steve Parish back in October that he wouldnt be signing a new deal. But if youve listened to what he said in late November, its hard not to join the dots.
He didnt just moan about results. He pointed straight at the summer and said Palace missed the chance in July and August, adding that if you qualify for Europe "you should invest and not save."
Thats the crux of it. The FA Cup win should have been a launchpad. Instead, it became a tightrope.
European football for the first time in the clubs history was always going to expose the squad. The schedule is relentless, the travel is new, and domestically you cant afford to wobble every time Thursday night turns into a Sunday slog. And thats exactly the pattern Glasner highlighted: struggling to balance Conference League nights with Premier League performance.
Then comes the part that supporters wont forget. Eberechi Eze goes for a club-record fee, and the feeling around the club was that the squad wasnt strengthened in a way that matched the moment. Glasners own comments were blunt: January would be too late, and Palace had thrown away the chance to make an even better season by not acting decisively in the summer.
This is why, for me, the Parish angle matters. Because a chairmans job isnt just balancing books its recognising when the club has earned the right to take a calculated step forward.
After the FA Cup, Palace had momentum, attention, and a manager whod just delivered immortality. Thats when you show ambition. Thats when you turn "were in Europe" into "were building something." If the manager is telling you the opportunity is in July and August, and later hes saying you missed it, thats not just post-match frustration its a warning flare.
And look at the timeline. If Glasner told Parish in October that he wasnt renewing, that suggests the decision was already taking shape early in the season when the consequences of summer business (or the lack of it) were becoming obvious week by week.
The November quotes dont read like a man suddenly snapping; they read like a man whod kept it professional, kept it internal, and then finally decided it was time to say what everyone could see.
None of this is to say Parish wanted Glasner out. Its the opposite. Its that the chairman didnt do enough to make staying the obvious choice.
Glasner gave Palace the dream: an FA Cup, a European run, nights well talk about for decades. If that era ends after one historic surge because the club didnt match his ambition at the precise moment it mattered, then thats not one of those things. Thats leadership failure at the top.
Now Palace face the hardest part. Replacing a good manager is difficult. Replacing one whos already delivered the greatest chapter in your history is even harder. And if the lesson of this isnt "back the moment when it arrives," we risk doing the same thing all over again.
Where is Parish?
at 7.01am by Forest Hillbilly
Voldemort â¦
at 6.48am by leejaneagles
Glasner was a Glazier....and is still a brilliant manager. The problem lies elsewhere ?
at 3.49am by HeathMan
Sunderland vs. Crystal Palace match thread
at 3.30am by Forest Hillbilly
Next Manager?
at 3.22am by see_change
Glasner Out
at 1.33am by Linford
Make Gareth Southgate manager
at 1.30am by iheartcpfc
The business model
at 10.01pm by see_change
When Sarr Returns From AFCON
at 8.55pm by syd snot
Sunderland Predictions.
at 4.44pm by martin2412
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2025 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.