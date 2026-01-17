Loss at Sunderland deepens Eagles miserable week

January 17 2026

Crystal Palaces nightmare run continued at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland came from behind to win 2-1.

The Black Cats ended their own five-match winless streak leaving the Eagles without a victory in 10 games in all competitions.

Palace started with the brighter intent and created the clearer openings before the break. The pressure finally told when Palace took the lead in 30th minute. Sunderland failed to clear Will Hughes corner and Pino produced a delicate finish, lifting the ball over Roefs to make it 1-0.

But the advantage lasted only three minutes. Sunderland responded immediately, with Enzo Le Fée sweeping Nordi Mukieles cross into the bottom corner to level at 1-1.

The second half was short on clear chances, but Sunderland controlled possession and gradually pushed Palace back. With 19 minutes left, the Black Cats found the moment of quality the game was missing. Brian Brobbey shrugged off his marker and clipped Noah Sidikis pass into the net via the underside of the crossbar for the winner  his fourth league goal of the season.

Sunderland could have wrapped it up late on, but Trai Hume blazed over with only Dean Henderson to beat.

For Palace, it was another blow in a bleak spell. The defeat follows last weekends shock FA Cup exit to Macclesfield and comes amid uncertainty over key figures, with captain Marc Guehi reportedly close to joining Manchester City and Oliver Glasner set to depart at the end of the season.

Palace only managed only two efforts on target, both in the first half, and faded as Sunderland grew in control. They have now lost six of their last eight Premier League matches and remain in the bottom half.

Sunderland: Roefs, Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo, Xhaka, Sadiki, Le Fée, Mundle (Cirkin 88), Brobbey (Mayenda 84).

Not used: Patterson, ONien, Geertruida, Rigg, Neil, Isidor, Adingra.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Lerma, Devenny, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell, Johnson, Pino, Mateta.

Not used: Benitez, Matthews, Canvot, Riad, Sosa, Imray, Rodney, Drakes-Thomas, Uche.