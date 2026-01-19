Captain Guehi seals £20m City switch

January 19 2026
Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has completed his transfer to Manchester City for £20million.
Guehi, whose Palace contract was due to expire in the summer, agreed personal terms with City on Sunday and has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract.
After joining the Eagles from Chelsea in 2021, he has played 188 times and became a modern club great as captain of the FA Cup and Community Shield-winning side.
He made his England debut in March 2022 and is now a regular, starting six of Englands seven matches at Euro 2024, including the final in Berlin. With 26 caps, he holds the highest senior England total of any player in Palaces history.
Guehi told the Palace website: "To wear the armband for this Football Club has been such a blessing. Knowing that I had the support of every single fan was amazing.
"The culture of the squad, the culture of the Football Club, is encapsulated by the fans, by the community, and what South London means to every single person and what South London means to me."
City boss Pep Guardiola added: "I'm pretty sure if he had a long contract at Crystal Palace it would have been impossible [to sign him now], but the fact that it's six months, end of contract, the situation was easier in those terms.
"But of course, Crystal Palace and Man City have to agree and after, the player decided to come. Otherwise, even in that situation, it would not be possible."
