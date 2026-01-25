Palace bad run leaves them looking over shoulder

January 25 2026
Crystal Palace had a grim afternoon as Chelsea eased to a 3-1 victory at Selhurst Park.
The Eagles started brightly and could have struck first when Jean-Philippe Mateta went one-on-one with Robert Sanchez, only to fire straight at the Chelsea keeper.
Chelsea grew into the game through efforts from Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, while Ismaila Sarr back in Palace colours after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal tested the visitors at the other end.
But the breakthrough came in the 34th minute when Estevao capitalised on a poor Jaydee Canvot back-pass, burst away from Tyrick Mitchell and drilled past Dean Henderson.
Five minutes after the break, the 18-year-old turned creator, clipping a pass into Joao Pedro, who spun away from Adam Wharton and squeezed a shot through Henderson to make it 2-0.
Following a lengthy VAR check, Chelsea were then awarded a penalty when Joao Pedros goalbound effort struck Canvots hand, and Fernandez converted for 3-0 on 64 minutes.
Palaces day worsened when Wharton, booked for pulling Caicedo, was shown a second yellow for a late tackle in the 72nd minute. Chris Richards headed in from a corner in the 88th minute, but it was little comfort as Palace slipped from 13th to 15th, eight points clear of the relegation zone.
Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot (Pino 64), Munoz (Riad 76), Lerma, Wharton, Mitchell (Sosa 64), Sarr, Johnson (Hughes 76), Mateta (Uche 85).
Not used: Benitez, Imray, Rodney, Devenny.
Chelsea: Sanchez, James (Hato 81), Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Andrey Santos, Caicedo (Fofana 73), Estevao (Gittens 74), Fernandez, Neto (Gusto 74), Joao Pedro (Delap 85).
Not used: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Garnacho, Guiu.
Mateta
at 5.32pm by Stirlingsays
Glasner Out
at 5.21pm by taylors lovechild
We need to be realistic, last season is blinding us
at 5.10pm by elgin eeagle
Parish Out
at 5.09pm by MrRobbo
Chelsea supporters in Main Stand
at 4.34pm by Paul Salvage
Forest Predictions.
at 4.19pm by samprior
Worst Ref
at 3.08pm by Uphill
Chadi
at 1.08pm by MrRobbo
Romaine Esse
at 10.12am by NMPalace
Crystal Palace vs Chelsea match thread
at 10.50pm by Eaglecoops
