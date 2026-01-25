Palace bad run leaves them looking over shoulder

January 25 2026

Crystal Palace had a grim afternoon as Chelsea eased to a 3-1 victory at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles started brightly and could have struck first when Jean-Philippe Mateta went one-on-one with Robert Sanchez, only to fire straight at the Chelsea keeper.

Chelsea grew into the game through efforts from Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, while Ismaila Sarr  back in Palace colours after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal  tested the visitors at the other end.

But the breakthrough came in the 34th minute when Estevao capitalised on a poor Jaydee Canvot back-pass, burst away from Tyrick Mitchell and drilled past Dean Henderson.

Five minutes after the break, the 18-year-old turned creator, clipping a pass into Joao Pedro, who spun away from Adam Wharton and squeezed a shot through Henderson to make it 2-0.

Following a lengthy VAR check, Chelsea were then awarded a penalty when Joao Pedros goalbound effort struck Canvots hand, and Fernandez converted for 3-0 on 64 minutes.

Palaces day worsened when Wharton, booked for pulling Caicedo, was shown a second yellow for a late tackle in the 72nd minute. Chris Richards headed in from a corner in the 88th minute, but it was little comfort as Palace slipped from 13th to 15th, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot (Pino 64), Munoz (Riad 76), Lerma, Wharton, Mitchell (Sosa 64), Sarr, Johnson (Hughes 76), Mateta (Uche 85).

Not used: Benitez, Imray, Rodney, Devenny.

Chelsea: Sanchez, James (Hato 81), Chalobah, Badiashile, Cucurella; Andrey Santos, Caicedo (Fofana 73), Estevao (Gittens 74), Fernandez, Neto (Gusto 74), Joao Pedro (Delap 85).

Not used: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Garnacho, Guiu.