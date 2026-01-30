Palace borrow Villa striker

January 30 2026

Crystal Palace have signed Aston Villa forward Evann Guessand on loan until the end of the season.

Palace have the option to make the move permanent if the 24-year-old impresses during the remainder of the campaign.

Guessand will bolster Palace's attacking options with Jean-Philippe Mateta heavily linked with a move away from Selhurst Park.

Born in Corsica, Guessand came up through the Nice Academy and got valuable first-team experience while on loan at Lausanne-Sport and Nantes.

When he returned to Nice, Guessand's performances earned him the clubs Player of the Season award in 2024/25, where he netted 12 times in Ligue 1.

The Ivory Coast international then made the switch to the Premier League last summer and has scored two goals in 21 appearances in all competitions this term.

He said about his Palace move: "I'm really, really excited. I was waiting for this moment for a very long time, and I'm excited to play with my new teammates. I think, with the quality we have, we can achieve something."