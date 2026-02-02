You are here: Home > News > Palace land Strand Larsen in deadline-day deal
February 3 2026 8.37pm

Palace land Strand Larsen in deadline-day deal

February 2 2026

Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Jørgen Strand Larsen on transfer deadline day, strengthening their attacking options in a deal believed to be worth £43m plus a further £5m in add-ons.

The Norway international arrives after a productive spell at Wolves last season, where his goals and all-round play caught the eye, and Palace will be hoping he can replicate that form in SE25.

While his current campaign has been more stop-start in a Wolves side struggling for consistency, the Eagles believe the 25-year-olds physical presence, movement and ability to lead the line make him an ideal fit for Oliver Glasners system.

Strand Larsen is expected to benefit from a change of environment and a Palace side built to supply forwards quickly, particularly with the club balancing Premier League and European commitments.

With questions over Jean-Philippe Matetas long-term future, with his deal at AC Milan collapsing and a demanding fixture schedule ahead, Palace have moved decisively to add depth and quality in attack.

