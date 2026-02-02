Palace land Strand Larsen in deadline-day deal

February 2 2026
Crystal Palace have completed the signing of Jørgen Strand Larsen on transfer deadline day, strengthening their attacking options in a deal believed to be worth £43m plus a further £5m in add-ons.
The Norway international arrives after a productive spell at Wolves last season, where his goals and all-round play caught the eye, and Palace will be hoping he can replicate that form in SE25.
While his current campaign has been more stop-start in a Wolves side struggling for consistency, the Eagles believe the 25-year-olds physical presence, movement and ability to lead the line make him an ideal fit for Oliver Glasners system.
Strand Larsen is expected to benefit from a change of environment and a Palace side built to supply forwards quickly, particularly with the club balancing Premier League and European commitments.
With questions over Jean-Philippe Matetas long-term future, with his deal at AC Milan collapsing and a demanding fixture schedule ahead, Palace have moved decisively to add depth and quality in attack.
New Manager?
at 8.29pm by kingdowieonthewall
Meghan Sharkey Trip to London
at 8.19pm by Foxy82
Mateta
at 8.06pm by samprior
Season Expectations
at 7.54pm by rob1969
Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace match thread
at 7.17pm by Glazier#1
Brighton Predictions.
at 6.52pm by Hrolf The Ganger
Parish Out
at 6.45pm by Eaglecoops
Funny Comments
at 5.21pm by ASCPFC
Glasner Out
at 4.37pm by pssguy
Squad for the rest of the season
at 3.36pm by ASCPFC
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2025 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.