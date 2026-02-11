Palace sunk by seven-minute first-half blitz

February 11 2026
Crystal Palace surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 at home to relegation threatened Burnley.
Burnley sealed their first Premier League win in 17 matches thanks to a scarcely believable first-half turnaround.
Palace looked in total control early on. Jorgen Strand Larsen, making his first Selhurst appearance since completing a club-record January move from Wolves, opened the scoring on 17 minutes by slamming Adam Whartons lofted pass beyond Martin Dubravka.
The Norwegian doubled the lead just after the half-hour, steering a brilliant header into the far corner from Jefferson Lermas outswinging cross to make it 2-0.
Burnley had offered almost nothing no shot on target in the opening 39 minutes but Scott Parkers side suddenly erupted. Hannibal Mejbri struck a sweet first-time finish from Marcus Edwards cut-back on 40 minutes to spark belief, and four minutes later Jaidon Anthony slid a low drive inside the near post to level at 2-2.
The visitors seven-minute surge was capped in first-half stoppage time in the cruelest fashion for the hosts. Dean Henderson parried Bashir Humphreys header onto Lermas foot, and the midfielder could not prevent the ball from trickling over the line for an own goal Burnley improbably leading 3-2 at the break.
Palace, buoyed by ending a 12-match winless run with victory at Brighton on Sunday, controlled possession after the interval but could not turn dominance into clear chances, failing to properly test Dubravka as Burnley clung on for a victory that felt improbable at 2-0 down and priceless by full-time.
Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Lerma (Riad 46), Munoz (Pino 72), Wharton (Uche 83), Kamada (Hughes 72), Mitchell, Sarr, Strand Larsen, Guessand (Johnson 58).
Not used: Benitez, Clyne, Sosa, Devenny.
Burnley: Dubravka, Walker, Humphreys, Esteve, Worrall, Edwards (Foster 73), Mejbri (Ward-Prowse 83), Laurent, Ugochukwu (Florentino 87), Anthony, Flemming (Bruun Larsen 73).
Not used: Weiss, Tchaouna, Ekdal, Pires, Barnes.
