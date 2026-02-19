You are here: Home > News > Palace frustrated by Zrinjski Mostar
February 22 2026 6.02pm

Palace frustrated by Zrinjski Mostar

February 19 2026

Mostar 1-1 Palace

Mostar 1-1 Palace

Crystal Palace couldnt turn control into a victory as they were held 1-1 by Zrinjski Mostar in the first leg of their Conference League play-off.

Palace started sharply, with Ismaila Sarr and Adam Wharton going close early, and Sarr even had a 12th-minute finish ruled out after Chris Richards was adjudged offside in the build-up.

The breakthrough finally arrived two minutes before half-time when Sarr swept home from Jorgen Strand Larsens assist, capping a first half of heavy Palace pressure and over 70 per cent possession.

But a costly moment swung the tie after the break: Whartons sloppy pass nine minutes into the second half was punished as Karlo Abramovic drilled a fine equaliser into the far corner after Leo Mikics perfectly weighted feed.

Palace pushed again to restore their lead, Wharton crashed a shot against the bar and Richards headed wide from a corner as Oliver Glasner cut a frustrated figure on the touchline.

Zrinjski nearly found a dramatic late twist when a handball penalty call on Daniel Munoz was checked on the monitor, but the decision went Palaces way and the tie heads to Selhurst Park level.

Crystal Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix (Canvot 64), Riad (Mitchell 87), Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Sosa, Sarr, Strand Larsen (Guessand 87), Johnson (Pino 64).

Not used: Benitez, Matthews, Clyne, Cardines, Hughes, Rodney, Devenny.

Zrinjski Mostar: Karacic, Vranjkovic, Barisic, Dujmovic, Mamic; Djurasek, Savic, Abramovic (Memija 76), Ivancic (Lagumdzija 89), Mikic (Sakota 76), Cuze (Juric 95).

Not used: Bogdan, Sajko, Karacic, Arapovic, Nalic, Surdanovic, Cavar, Majic.

Related Stories

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

Crystal Palace vs. Wolverhampton match thread
at 6.01pm by Nicholas91

Glasner Out
at 5.54pm by DenTyler

35 Points, 22nd Feb, we are Staying UP
at 5.48pm by beak

Geezer getting ejected 1/2 time near Dug out
at 5.47pm by Faz

Academy players
at 5.19pm by Cymru Eagle

Farewell Eze?
at 5.05pm by JHB

Wolves Predictions.
at 4.49pm by BromleyMonkey

Main Stand redevelopment thread
at 1.47pm by gloryhunter

Loaned-Out Players
at 1.44pm by ASCPFC

Next manager poll
at 12.29pm by est1905

You are here: Home > News > Palace frustrated by Zrinjski Mostar