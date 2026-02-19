Palace frustrated by Zrinjski Mostar

February 19 2026
Crystal Palace couldnt turn control into a victory as they were held 1-1 by Zrinjski Mostar in the first leg of their Conference League play-off.
Palace started sharply, with Ismaila Sarr and Adam Wharton going close early, and Sarr even had a 12th-minute finish ruled out after Chris Richards was adjudged offside in the build-up.
The breakthrough finally arrived two minutes before half-time when Sarr swept home from Jorgen Strand Larsens assist, capping a first half of heavy Palace pressure and over 70 per cent possession.
But a costly moment swung the tie after the break: Whartons sloppy pass nine minutes into the second half was punished as Karlo Abramovic drilled a fine equaliser into the far corner after Leo Mikics perfectly weighted feed.
Palace pushed again to restore their lead, Wharton crashed a shot against the bar and Richards headed wide from a corner as Oliver Glasner cut a frustrated figure on the touchline.
Zrinjski nearly found a dramatic late twist when a handball penalty call on Daniel Munoz was checked on the monitor, but the decision went Palaces way and the tie heads to Selhurst Park level.
Crystal Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix (Canvot 64), Riad (Mitchell 87), Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Sosa, Sarr, Strand Larsen (Guessand 87), Johnson (Pino 64).
Not used: Benitez, Matthews, Clyne, Cardines, Hughes, Rodney, Devenny.
Zrinjski Mostar: Karacic, Vranjkovic, Barisic, Dujmovic, Mamic; Djurasek, Savic, Abramovic (Memija 76), Ivancic (Lagumdzija 89), Mikic (Sakota 76), Cuze (Juric 95).
Not used: Bogdan, Sajko, Karacic, Arapovic, Nalic, Surdanovic, Cavar, Majic.
