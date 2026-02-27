Palace cruise past Zrinjski to reach last 16

February 27 2026

Crystal Palace eased past Zrinjski Mostar 2-0 at Selhurst Park to book a place in the last 16 of the Conference League.

After last weeks 1-1 draw in Bosnia-Herzegovina, the tie arrived in south London finely poised on paper. On the pitch, though, Palace quickly showed why theyve looked at home on the continental stage since lifting the FA Cup in 2025.

The Eagles set the tone with control and patience, moving the ball with authority and rarely allowing Zrinjski to settle or threaten. With Palace pressing higher and pinning the visitors back, the breakthrough felt more a matter of time than tension.

It arrived on 36 minutes, and it came from a set-piece delivered with real quality. Adam Wharton, stationed near the left touchline, swung in a superb free-kick and Maxence Lacroix attacked it decisively, planting a header into the net from close range to put Palace ahead on the night and in front on aggregate.

Palace continued to create openings without ever looking stretched. Evann Guessand forced a save with an effort of his own, while Ismaila Sarr endured a frustrating spell in front of goal  heading wide and then missing a one-on-one chance that might have turned a comfortable evening into a procession sooner.

Zrinjski needed a goal to revive the contest, but Palace never looked in danger of conceding. The Eagles defended with calm assurance, keeping the visitors at arms length and managing the game with the kind of maturity European knockouts demand.

Any lingering doubt was removed deep into stoppage time. In the second minute of added time, Guessand made amends with a decisive finish, driving a hard, low strike into the net to secure a 2-0 win on the night and a 3-1 aggregate victory.

Palace will now face either Mainz or Cypriot side Larnaca in the last 16, with the first leg at Selhurst Park on Thursday, 12 March, before the return fixture a week later.

Crystal Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Wharton (Hughes 56), Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Strand Larsen (Johnson 74), Guessand.

Not used: Benitez, Matthews, Riad, Clyne, Sosa, Cardines, Devenny, Rodney, Pino.

Zrinjski Mostar: Karacic, Vranjkovic, Barisic, Dujmovic, Mamic; Djurasek (Memija 87), Savic, Abramovic (Lagumdzija 87), Ivancic (Cavar 87), Mikic (Juric 78), Cuze (Sakota 66).

Not used: Bogdan, Sajko, Karacic, Arapovic, Nalic, Surdanovic, Majic.