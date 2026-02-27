You are here: Home > News > Palace draw AEK Larnaca in last 16
Crystal Palace will face AEK Larnaca in the Round of 16 of the UEFA Conference League after overcoming Zrinjski Mostar 3-1 on aggregate in the play-off round.

The Eagles sealed their progression with a 2-0 victory at Selhurst Park last night, setting up a reunion with the Cypriot side they met earlier in the competition.

Palace were beaten 1-0 by AEK Larnaca during the league phase in SE25 and will now have the chance to avenge that defeat over two legs with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Victory against the Cypriot outfit would see Oliver Glasners side advance to face either Italian side Fiorentina or Polish club Raków Częstochowa in the last eight.

Having already navigated a demanding play-off tie against Mostar, Palace will be hopeful of building momentum as their European adventure continues into the knockout stages.

The two ties against AEK Larnaca will be played on the 12th March at home, and then 19th March away.

