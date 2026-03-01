10-man Palace defeated after penalty drama

March 1 2026

Crystal Palace lost 2-1 at Manchester United in a game that turned on a contentious penalty and red card call.

Palace started brilliantly, taking the lead in the fourth minute when Maxence Lacroix struck to put the visitors on course for a third straight win at Old Trafford.

The key moment arrived after the break when Lacroix grappled with Matheus Cunha as the forward moved into the box. Although the contact began outside the area, referee Chris Kavanagh upheld his penalty decision after a pitchside review and also dismissed Lacroix in the 56th minute for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

Bruno Fernandes converted the spot-kick to level, before Benjamin Sesko completed the turnaround eight minutes later with a powerful header from Fernandes cross, making it three games in a row with a goal for the striker.

Dean Henderson, facing his former club, kept Palace in it with sharp saves to deny Casemiro and substitute Amad Diallo.

But United saw the game out to continue Michael Carricks strong start in charge and edge above Aston Villa into third on goal difference. Palace remain 14th, 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

United: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire (Heaven 85), Yoro, Shaw (Mazraoui 24), Casemiro, Mainoo, Mbeumo (Zirkzee 85), Fernandes, Cunha, Sesko (Amad 75).

Not used: Bayindir, Malacia, Moorhouse, Fletcher, Ugarte.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Wharton (Hughes 68), Kamada (Pino 85), Mitchell, Johnson (Riad 58), Strand Larsen (Guessand 58), Sarr.

Not used: Benitez, Clyne, Sosa, Devenny, Uche.