March 5 2026
Crystal Palace secured a 3-1 win over 10-man Tottenham in north London.
Palace went close to breaking the deadlock when Ismaila Sarr had a tight VAR call ruled out for offside after the forward had burst in behind the defence and finished delightfully over Guglielmo Vicario.
Spurs then went ahead on 34 minutes when Dominic Solanke finished Archie Grays cut-back from close range.
But the match swung violently four minutes later as Micky van de Ven misread a ball over the top, hauled down Sarr, conceded a penalty and saw red.
Sarr made no mistake from the spot in the 40th minute, sending Vicario the wrong way to level matters.
Palace completed the turnaround in first-half stoppage time when Adam Wharton slipped in Jorgen Strand Larsen, who drove low through Vicarios legs.
With Tottenham reeling and Igor Tudor forced into a double change before the break Palace struck again in the seventh minute of stoppage time, Wharton splitting the defence once more for Sarr to tuck away his second and spark a home support walkout.
The result leaves Spurs 16th and winless in 2026, while Palace climb to 13th after back-to-back league wins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the first time.
Spurs: Vicario, Pedro Porro (Xavi 74), van de Ven, Danso, Souza (Gallagher 43), Gray, Palhinha, Sarr, Kolo Muani (Bissouma 43), Solanke (Richarlison 74), Tel.
Not used: Kinsky, Austin, Olusesi, Kyerematen, Rowswell.
Palace: Henderson, Canvot, Richards, Riad, Mitchell, Munoz (Clyne 14), Wharton (Hughes 81), Kamada, Guessand (Johnson 67), Sarr, Strand Larsen (Uche 81).
Not used: Benitez, Lerma, Sosa, Devenny, Pino.
