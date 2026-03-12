Palace frustrated by resolute Larnaca

March 12 2026

Crystal Palace were left frustrated after being held to a goalless draw by AEK Larnaca in the first leg of their Conference League round-of-16 tie at Selhurst Park.

Oliver Glasners side dominated possession and territory for long spells but could not find a way past visiting goalkeeper Zlatan Alomerovic, leaving the tie finely balanced ahead of next weeks return leg in Cyprus.

Palace began brightly and should have taken the lead inside eight minutes. Jørgen Strand Larsen delivered a dangerous cross into the area that found Evann Guessand, but the forward could only fire straight at Alomerovic from close range.

The Eagles continued to apply pressure throughout the first half against a Larnaca side that struggled to offer any attacking threat. Strand Larsen went close with a header, while Ismaila Sarr also tested the visitors defence as Palace searched for the breakthrough.

The best opportunity before the interval fell to Tyrick Mitchell, who arrived unmarked at the back post to meet a delivery but was denied by another impressive save from Alomerovic.

Palace maintained their control after the break but again found it difficult to break down Larnacas disciplined five-man defensive line. Brennan Johnson delivered a series of dangerous crosses from wide areas, but Chris Richards headed over from one inviting corner while Sarr also failed to find the target.

With time running out, Glasner turned to Jean-Philippe Mateta, making his first appearance since January after a failed move away from the club. The strikers introduction was met with a mixed reception from the Selhurst Park crowd but he almost made an immediate impact.

Within minutes of coming on, Mateta slid in to meet a low cross from Guessand, only to see the ball drift just beyond his reach.

Larnaca rarely threatened but came close to snatching a late goal when Enzo Cabreras header took a deflection and drifted narrowly wide, ensuring the match ended goalless.

The stalemate means the tie remains evenly poised heading into the second leg in Cyprus, where Palace will know a victory would set up a quarter-final against either Fiorentina or Raków Częstochowa.

