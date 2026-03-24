March 24 2026
Most Crystal Palace fans dont spend their spare time sifting through Victorian club minutes or Italian municipal archives. Fair enough we care about football, not footnotes.
But recently, the clubs own website has been repeating stories that just arent true like the Spezia Calcio kit tale and the founded in 1861 claim and its important we set the record straight, with actual evidence.
This isnt about debating obscure history. Its about protecting the real identity of Crystal Palace FC.
Sounds great. Completely false.
The 1861 Crystal Palace Club was an amateur cricket-and-football outfit that died decades before the professional Crystal Palace FC was formed.
In 1905, newspapers like the Athletic News, Daily Chronicle and Sporting Life all reported Palaces creation as a brand-new club.
The Crystal Palace Company registered the team in 1905 with no mention of any 1861 predecessor. The foundation is well-documented in:
* Company formation records;
* FA and Football League registrations;
* Southern League documentation;
* Club minutes and correspondence.
No directors, players, kits, finances or assets that link the 1861 club and the 1905 one.
Today, the FA and National Football Museum only recognise 1905 and have rejected the fake history.
If there was any link, the Crystal Palace Company would have shouted it from the rooftops. They didnt because it wasnt true.
A recent article on the Crystal Palace website tells an attractive story: that Hermann Hurni took Palaces old blue-and-white shirts to Italy in 1906, founded Spezia Calcio, and thereby carried Palaces colours into Italian football. It is a story supporters would love to be true. Its a brilliant tale. But again zero evidence.
Hermann Hurni (the Swiss lad at the centre of the myth) moved to La Spezia in 1905 and helped found Spezia in 1906.
There are no records of Hurni playing for CPFC in 1905/06 and 1906/07. He is first listed as playing two reserve games in 1909/10 three years after Spezias founding which were likely trial matches.
The first English newspaper to mention him is a 1909 Morning Leader report, describing him as having "played a lot of football in Italy" not London. It says he was new to the English game and lacked "general knowledge" (i.e. English tactical schooling).
There is no record of either the 1861 or 1905 CPFC teams having shirts that were light blue and white.
No surviving 1906-11 match reports record Spezias shirt colours. Italian club histories especially Alfredo Liberis well-regarded book says the club adopted light-blue shirts and black shorts "in honour of the municipal banner" of La Spezia. There is not a single Italian or English primary source linking Crystal Palace to Spezias kit.
Because once the official club website repeats a myth, it becomes the truth in the eyes of thousands.
Future commentators repeat it. Documentaries repeat it. It appears in chants and on banners. And suddenly, the real story gets buried under fan-fiction.
Weve got one of the most unique histories in English football we shouldnt dilute it with false claims.
The truth makes Palace look strong, not weak.
Calling this out is not criticising the club it is defending its real history. Crystal Palace have a fantastic real history:
* Founded in 1905 at one of the most famous sporting venues in the world;
* Southern League success;
* Early FA Cup giant-killings;
* A strong tradition of South London identity and community support;
* A club that has always stood out from the rest.
None of this needs embellishment. Our real heritage is rich, unique, and proudly our own. False narratives do not strengthen Palace they undermine our credibility.
Accurate history strengthens the clubs legacy and ensures that future generations of Palace supporters inherit a story rooted in truth, not folklore. The myths may be fun but the truth is better.
Because:
* It is publishing claims without evidence;
* It is presenting myths as fact;
* It is confusing and dividing supporters;
* It is jeopardising future historical accuracy;
* It is endorsing narratives that contradict the archival record.
It is entirely reasonable and responsible for supporters to ask the club to:
* Fact-check historical articles;
* Avoid publishing unsupported theories;
* Clearly separate history from myth.
This is standard practice across professional clubs and is not responsible behaviour for an institution representing 100+ years of South London football heritage.
Crystal Palace FC were founded in 1905, and Spezias colours came from La Spezia, not SE25.
These are real, checkable, primary or authoritative sources that anyone can look up. No speculation. No guesswork.
1. The 1905 Formation Records
Athletic News, 1 June 1905 Reports Palaces creation as a new Southern League club.
Daily Chronicle, MayAugust 1905 Describes Palace as newly formed by the Crystal Palace Company.
FA & Southern League registration lists (190506) First appearance of Crystal Palace FC.
Crystal Palace Company documents (1905) No reference to any 1861 continuity.
2. Contemporary Evidence on Hermann Hurni
Morning Leader 16 December 1909 Describes Hurnis first appearance for Palace, calling him new to English football and experienced in Italy. This alone disproves the idea he played for Palace before 1906.
3. Spezia Calcio Early Kit Sources
Alfredo Liberi, Quando la domenica andavamo al campo. Storia dello Spezia Calcio (2013) Standard scholarly history of Spezia; early kit listed as "celeste and black", chosen in honour of the municipal banner.
Heraldic records of the Comune della Spezia confirm the civic colour is azzurro/celeste.
La Nazione, Eco di Bergamo, other Italian papers All agree Spezias colours came from La Spezia, and later changed to white in homage to Pro Vercelli.
4. The 1861 Club (What It Really Was)
Early Victorian sporting press (Bells Life, Sportsman, Field) Confirm the 1861 Crystal Palace Club was an independent amateur organisation. No continuity exists with the 1905 club in its personnel, organisation, or fixtures.
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