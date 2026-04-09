Rout puts Palace on brink of semi-finals

April 9 2026
Crystal Palace beat Fiorentina 3-0 in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League quarter-final tie.
Palace were confident, controlled, and clinical, moving them within touching distance of a first-ever European semi-final ahead of the return leg in Florence.
Jean-Philippe Mateta ended his three-month goal drought by converting a 24th-minute penalty after a foul by Dodo on Evann Guessand, calmly sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.
The Eagles doubled their advantage just seven minutes later when Tyrick Mitchell pounced on a rebound after David de Gea saved an initial effort, making it 2-0 at half-time.
Fiorentina offered little in response and rarely threatened, while Palace remained in control throughout the second half.
Ismaïla Sarr sealed the win in the 90th minute with a composed finish, assisted by Daichi Kamada, rounding off a comfortable night for Oliver Glasners side.
Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Wharton (Hughes 90), Kamada (Johnson 90), Mitchell, Sarr, Guessand (Pino 65), Mateta (Lerma 83).
Not used: Benitez, Matthews, Riad, Clyne, Sosa, Cardines, Devenny.
Fiorentina: De Gea, Dodo, Pongracic (Comuzzo 82), Ranieri, Gosens (Balbo 78), Fabbian, Fagioli, Ndour, Harrison (Fazzini 78), Piccoli, Gudmundsson.
Not used: Leonardelli, Christensen, Kospo, Mandragora, Kouadio, Braschi, Deli, Puzzoli.
Kamada
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Crystal Palace vs. Fiorentina match thread
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should i not listen or watch The semi final?
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Fiorentina Predictions.
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