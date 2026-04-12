Super-sub Mateta wins it late for Palace

April 12 2026
Crystal Palace came from behind to beat Newcastle United 2-1 at Selhurst Park.
Jean-Philippe Mateta leapt off the bench to score twice in the final 10 minutes to snatch a dramatic win.
Newcastle had looked set to take the points after edging in front before half-time, but Palace finished the stronger side and turned the match around with a late surge.
Newcastles goal arrived in the 43rd minute, when William Osula pounced from close range after Palace failed to deal properly with a low ball across the box.
Palace levelled on 80 minutes, Mateta stooping to head home after Tyrick Mitchell picked him out in the middle following good work down the left.
Then in stoppage time Mateta completed the comeback, calmly driving a penalty past the goalkeeper after Sven Botman fouled Jefferson Lerma inside the area.
It was a deserved reward for Palaces second-half pressure and another huge moment for Mateta, whose double lifted the Eagles onto 42 points alongside Newcastle.
Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Hughes (Wharton 65), Lerma, Mitchell (Sosa, 90), Johnson (Sarr 65), Strand Larsen (Mateta 65), Pino (Kamada 76).
Not used: Benítez, Clyne, Riad, Devenny.
Newcastle: Ramsdale, Livramento, Botman, Thiaw, Hall, Joelinton, Tonali (Wissa 90), Miley (Ramsey 85), Murphy (Elanga 90), Osula (Woltemade 85), Gordon (Barnes 71).
Not used: Pope, Trippier, Burn, Willock.
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