Palace reach semis despite defeat in Florence

April 16 2026

Crystal Palace booked their place in the UEFA Conference League semi-finals despite a 2-1 defeat at Fiorentina, progressing 4-2 on aggregate after their commanding first-leg win at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles looked set for a comfortable night when Ismaila Sarr headed them in front after 17 minutes, but the Italians responded with two goals to win on the night before Palace dug in to see the tie through.

Already holding a 3-0 advantage from the first leg, Palace silenced the home crowd when Daniel Munoz delivered a superb cross for Sarr to power home a header and make it 4-0 on aggregate.

Fiorentina were handed a route back into the contest on the half-hour mark when Jaydee Canvot brought down Rolando Mandragora in the box. Albert Gudmundsson converted the penalty, sending Dean Henderson the wrong way.

The hosts then pulled another goal back early in the second half when substitute Cher Ndour struck from distance to raise hopes of an unlikely comeback.

Fiorentina pressed for more, but Palace stood firm. Henderson produced an important save to deny Gudmundsson, while Oliver Glasners side managed the closing stages well to secure a historic place in the last four.

Progression came at a cost, however, with both Adam Wharton and Maxence Lacroix forced off injured in the first half. Glasner will hope neither issue is serious ahead of a packed run-in.

Palace will now face Shakhtar Donetsk for a place in the final as the clubs remarkable European adventure continues.

Sarrs opener proved decisive over the two legs and continued his strong recent form in the competition, with the winger stepping up at the perfect time for the Eagles.

Fiorentina: David de Gea, Ranieri, Comuzzo (Kouadio, 70), Pongračić, Gosens (Balbo, 70), Fagioli (Ndour, 46), Mandragora, Harrison, Solomon (Fazzini, 75), Guðmundsson (Fabbian, 75), Piccoli

Palace: Henderson, Canvot, Lacroix (Riad, 41), Richards, Mitchell, Kamada, Wharton (Lerma, 30), Muñoz, Yeremy Pino (Hughes, 73), Mateta (Strand Larsen, 46), Sarr

Subs not used: Benítez, Cardines, Clyne, Devenny, Johnson, Matthews, Rodney, Sosa

2025/26 match reports

2025/26 squad stats

Did you take any photos of the game? Upload them here