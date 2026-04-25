Palace push Liverpool close but fall short

April 25 2026
Crystal Palace were defeated 3-1 against Liverpool at Anfield.
Liverpool took the lead on 35 minutes when Alexander Isak finished from close range after Palace were unable to clear inside the box.
Five minutes later Andy Robertson made it 20, firing home after Freddie Woodman had produced a fine save to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta at the other end.
Palace pulled one back in unusual circumstances on 71 minutes when Daniel Munoz scored while Liverpool goalkeeper Woodman was down injured, with play allowed to continue.
Jorgen Strand Larsen then came close to an equaliser, striking the post as Palace pushed for a way back into the game.
Liverpool sealed the win in stoppage time when Florian Wirtz drove in their third.
Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell (Sosa 45), Johnson (Pino 59), Sarr, Mateta (Strand Larsen 70).
Not used: Benitez, Clyne, Riad, Devenny, Kamada, Hughes.
Liverpool: Woodman, Jones (Gomez 87), Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson (Kerkez 87), Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Salah (Frimpong 59), Wirtz, Isak (Gravenberch 79), Gakpo.
Not used: Pecsi, Chiesa, Nyoni, Ngumoha, Wright.
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