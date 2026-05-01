Palace seize control with stunning semi-final win

May 1 2026

Crystal Palace moved to within touching distance of a first major European final with a superb 3-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in Krakow.

Ismaila Sarr made history after just 21 seconds, scoring the fastest goal in Conference League history when he raced on to Jean-Philippe Matetas pass and finished coolly into the far corner.

Shakhtar responded two minutes after the break through Oleh Ocheretko, who turned in from close range following a corner.

But Palace refused to buckle. Dmytro Riznyk denied both Sarr and Mateta, while Mateta also hit the post. Then Daichi Kamada restored the lead in the 58th minute after Chris Richards long throw caused panic in the box.

Kamada then turned provider late on, slipping in substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen, who took a clever touch and finished calmly to seal a commanding first-leg advantage.

With the second leg at Selhurst Park on 7 May, Palace now have one foot in the final.

Shakhtar: Riznyk, Tobias, Bondar, Matviyenko, Pedro Henrique, Ocheretko (Nazaryna 83), Marlon Gomes (Isaque 65), Pedrinho (Bondarenko 74), Alisson Santana, Kaua Elias (Traore 83), Eguinaldo (Newertton 74).

Not used: Tvardovskyi, Azarovi, Ghram, Marlon, Lucas Ferreira, Prosper Obah, Luca Meirelles.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Kamada (Lerma 90), Wharton, Mitchell, Sarr, Pino (Johnson 73), Mateta (Strand Larsen 65).

Not used: Benitez, Matthews, Riad, Cardines, Devenny, Sosa, Clyne, Hughes.