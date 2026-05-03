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May 6 2026 8.19pm

Disjointed Palace beaten at Bournemouth

May 3 2026

Bournemouth 3-0 Palace

Bournemouth 3-0 Palace

Crystal Palace suffered a flat 3-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

With Palace closing in on a first major European final after their commanding win over Shakhtar Donetsk, Oliver Glasner made five changes, leaving Adam Wharton, Ismaila Sarr and Jean-Philippe Mateta on the bench.

The reshuffled side never found its rhythm and failed to register a shot in a first half dominated by Bournemouth.

The Cherries went ahead after 10 minutes when Evanilsons header from Alex Scotts corner was heading wide before Jefferson Lerma diverted his attempted clearance back towards goal, with Dean Henderson unable to keep it out.

Bournemouth doubled their lead on 32 minutes after Henderson spilled a long throw-in and then caught Marcos Senesi, allowing Eli Junior Kroupi to score from the penalty spot.

Glasner introduced Sarr, Wharton and Tyrick Mitchell at half-time, but Palace still struggled to build momentum.

Bournemouth remained the sharper side and sealed the win in the 77th minute when Brazilian teenager Rayan ran on to David Brooks throughball and finished low across Henderson.

It was a disappointing domestic outing for Palace, but the bigger focus now quickly shifts to Thursdays Conference League semi-final second leg.

Bournemouth: Petrovic, Jimenez, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Adams (Christie 70), Rayan (Adli 86), Kroupi (Brooks 70), Tavernier (Gannon-Doak 86), Evanilson (Unal 80).

Not used: Mandas, Smith, Diakité, Tóth, Gannon-Doak.

Palace: Henderson, Canvot, Lacroix, Riad (Richards, 75), Munoz (Mitchell 46), Lerma, Kamada (Wharton 46), Devenny, Johnson, Pino (Sarr 46), Strand Larsen (Mateta 65).

Not used: Benitez, Matthews, Clyne, Cardines.

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