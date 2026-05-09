Get Leipzig ready - We're on our way!

May 9 2026
Crystal Palace have reached their first ever European final, so get prepared and bag one our exclusive products from the HOL shop.
From Were On Our Way t-shirts to the new Holmesdale European Tour 25/26 designs, the collection has been inspired by the chants, away day culture and European adventure that Palace fans have embraced throughout this historic run to the final.
The range includes both light and dark versions of the hugely popular Were On Our Way design, featuring bold red and blue graphics celebrating the road to Leipzig.
Conference League Final Were On Our Way light t-shirt
Conference League Final Were On Our Way dark t-shirt
Were On Our Way retro t-shirt
Conference League Final Were On Our Way mug
Also available are the new Holmesdale European Tour 25/26 designs, styled with a terrace-inspired look that captures the feel of Palaces European adventure.
Holmesdale European Tour 25/26 light t-shirt
Holmesdale European Tour 25/26 dark t-shirt
With flights being booked, hotels filling up and supporters preparing for Leipzig, these are the perfect way to mark one of the greatest moments in Crystal Palace history.
Stocks are expected to move quickly ahead of the final, so Palace fans are advised to get their orders in early.
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