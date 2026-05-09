Get Leipzig ready - We're on our way!

May 9 2026

Crystal Palace have reached their first ever European final, so get prepared and bag one our exclusive products from the HOL shop.

From Were On Our Way t-shirts to the new Holmesdale European Tour 25/26 designs, the collection has been inspired by the chants, away day culture and European adventure that Palace fans have embraced throughout this historic run to the final.

The range includes both light and dark versions of the hugely popular Were On Our Way design, featuring bold red and blue graphics celebrating the road to Leipzig.

Conference League Final  Were On Our Way light t-shirt



Conference League Final  Were On Our Way dark t-shirt



Were On Our Way retro t-shirt



Conference League Final  Were On Our Way mug

Also available are the new Holmesdale European Tour 25/26 designs, styled with a terrace-inspired look that captures the feel of Palaces European adventure.

Holmesdale European Tour 25/26 light t-shirt



Holmesdale European Tour 25/26 dark t-shirt

With flights being booked, hotels filling up and supporters preparing for Leipzig, these are the perfect way to mark one of the greatest moments in Crystal Palace history.

Stocks are expected to move quickly ahead of the final, so Palace fans are advised to get their orders in early.