Mateta earns Palace a point

May 10 2026

Jean-Philippe Mateta came off the bench to rescue a point for Crystal Palace in a 2-2 draw at home to Everton.

Everton made the perfect start when James Tarkowski fired home from close range after Kiernan Dewsbury-Halls sixth-minute corner was flicked on towards the back post.

Palace, fresh from booking their place in the Conference League final, responded before the break. Ismaila Sarr brought Oliver Glasners side level in the 34th minute, his deflected rebound finding a way past Jordan Pickford.

Everton regained the lead just two minutes into the second half when Tarkowskis long pass released Beto, who held off Maxence Lacroix before turning and sliding his finish through Dean Hendersons legs.

But Palace kept pushing and were rewarded in the 77th minute. Everton failed to deal with Tyrick Mitchells cross, allowing Mateta to pounce and power a shot over Pickford into the roof of the net.

Both sides had chances to win it late on, but neither could find a decisive goal. The result leaves Everton 10th after missing the chance to move level on points with eighth-placed Brentford, while Palaces point moves them eight clear of the bottom three.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Johnson (Lerma 80), Strand Larsen (Mateta 65).

Not used: Benitez, Clyne, Riad, Cardines, Devenny, Hughes, Pino.

Everton: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Garner, Röhl (George 80), Dewsbury-Hall (Alcaraz 90), Ndiaye, Beto (Barry 70).

Not used: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Dibling, Coleman, Armstrong.