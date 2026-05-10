Mateta earns Palace a point

May 10 2026
Jean-Philippe Mateta came off the bench to rescue a point for Crystal Palace in a 2-2 draw at home to Everton.
Everton made the perfect start when James Tarkowski fired home from close range after Kiernan Dewsbury-Halls sixth-minute corner was flicked on towards the back post.
Palace, fresh from booking their place in the Conference League final, responded before the break. Ismaila Sarr brought Oliver Glasners side level in the 34th minute, his deflected rebound finding a way past Jordan Pickford.
Everton regained the lead just two minutes into the second half when Tarkowskis long pass released Beto, who held off Maxence Lacroix before turning and sliding his finish through Dean Hendersons legs.
But Palace kept pushing and were rewarded in the 77th minute. Everton failed to deal with Tyrick Mitchells cross, allowing Mateta to pounce and power a shot over Pickford into the roof of the net.
Both sides had chances to win it late on, but neither could find a decisive goal. The result leaves Everton 10th after missing the chance to move level on points with eighth-placed Brentford, while Palaces point moves them eight clear of the bottom three.
Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Sarr, Johnson (Lerma 80), Strand Larsen (Mateta 65).
Not used: Benitez, Clyne, Riad, Cardines, Devenny, Hughes, Pino.
Everton: Pickford, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Iroegbunam, Garner, Röhl (George 80), Dewsbury-Hall (Alcaraz 90), Ndiaye, Beto (Barry 70).
Not used: Travers, Patterson, McNeil, Dibling, Coleman, Armstrong.
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