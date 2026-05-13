City punish rotated Palace

May 13 2026

Crystal Palaces Premier League form continued to fade as Manchester City eased to a 3-0 victory.

Oliver Glasner made four changes to his side and left Ismaila Sarr on the bench, a decision he had been unapologetic about before kick-off.

Palace, sitting 15th and with little danger of relegation, had clearly turned their focus towards the Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano in two weeks time.

City made the breakthrough after 32 minutes when Antoine Semenyo finished from Phil Fodens clever back-heel.

Five minutes before half-time, Omar Marmoush spun away from his marker before hitting Foden's guided pass beyond Dean Henderson, despite the goalkeeper getting a leg to the effort.

Sarr was introduced on the hour and forced Gianluigi Donnarumma into a low save, but Palace were second best for much of the contest and rarely threatened to repeat last seasons FA Cup final shock against City.

The hosts wrapped up the scoring six minutes from time when Rayan Cherki advanced towards the Palace box and slipped in Savinho, who finished neatly across Henderson to complete a comfortable City win.

The result leaves the Eagles without a win in their last five top-flight matches.

Palace: Henderson, Richards, Lacroix, Canvot, Munoz (Clyne 82), Hughes (Wharton 60), Lerma, Mitchell, Pino (Sarr 60), Johnson (Kamada 75), Mateta (Strand Larsen 60).

Not used: Benitez, Riad, Cardines, Devenny.

Man City: Donnarumma, Nunes (Ake 58), Khusanov, Guehi, Gvardiol (Doku 58), Ait-Nouri, Silva (Kovacic 79), Foden (Stones 82), Semenyo, Savinho, Marmoush (Cherki 79).

Not used: Trafford, Dias, Reijnders, Haaland.