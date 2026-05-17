Sarr and Wharton strike, but Palace let lead slip

May 17 2026
Crystal Palace were denied a deserved Premier League victory as Dango Ouattara struck twice for Brentford in a 2-2 draw.
Palace made the perfect start when Caoimhin Kelleher brought down Ismaila Sarr in the area, allowing the forward to calmly convert from the spot after six minutes for his 21st goal of the season in all competitions.
Oliver Glasners side, with one eye on their Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano in Leipzig, controlled much of the first half but were pegged back in unfortunate fashion on 40 minutes when Jaydee Canvots headed clearance struck Ouattara in the face and flew into the far corner.
Brentford improved after the break, but Palace regained the lead in the 52nd minute through Adam Whartons first goal for the club, his low drive squirming under Kelleher and into the net.
The visitors looked on course for a much-needed league win, only for Ouattara to head in at the far post with two minutes remaining to rescue a point for the Bees.
Palaces frustration was compounded by late injuries to Chadi Riad and Chris Richards, with Richards needing help from the pitch in stoppage time a worrying sight with the Conference League final just 10 days away.
Brentford remain eighth, while Palace are in 15th.
Brentford: Kelleher, Kayode, Ajer (Van den Berg 82), Collins, Lewis-Potter, Ouattara, Yarmoliuk (Dasilva 89), Janelt (Henderson 63), Jensen (Schade 63), Damsgaard, Igor Thiago
Not used: Valdimarsson, Hickey Pinnock, Henderson, Nelson, Furo
Palace: Henderson, Riad (Lerma 74), Lacroix (Richards 60), Canvot, Munoz, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell, Pino (Johnson 45), Sarr, Strand Larsen (Mateta 60)
Not used: Benitez, Clyne, Hughes, Devenny, Guessand.
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