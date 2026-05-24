Palace sign off with defeat as all eyes turn to Europe

May 24 2026
Crystal Palaces Premier League season ended with a 2-1 defeat to champions Arsenal, but Selhurst Parks thoughts had already drifted towards Leipzig.
This was final-day football with very little jeopardy. Arsenal had already secured the title, Palace were already safe, and both clubs had far bigger dates ahead: the Gunners in the Champions League final and the Eagles in Wednesdays Conference League final.
The result was a subdued contest, broken up by drinks breaks in the heat and played with the rhythm of a summer friendly rather than a decisive league fixture.
Arsenal carried the greater threat and eventually found their breakthrough just before half-time. Gabriel Jesus, having already passed up two presentable chances, made no mistake in the 42nd minute with a composed finish.
Soon after the interval, Noni Madueke made it 2-0, benefiting from another well-worked Arsenal corner routine as the champions closed in on a 26th league victory.
Palace improved late on once the substitutes entered the game. Jean-Philippe Mateta gave the home crowd something to cheer when he glanced in Yeremy Pinos cross in the 89th minute.
Pino then briefly looked to have rescued a draw in stoppage time, but the effort was ruled out after striking Evann Guessand, who was standing offside.
The defeat leaves Palace 15th, six points above the relegation places, and winless in their final seven league matches. In ordinary circumstances, that would be a worrying finish. This time, it feels almost irrelevant. Survival had already been confirmed and the clubs season will be judged by what happens next.
The only real concern was Adam Whartons withdrawal with an apparent ankle problem. With Palace preparing for the first major European final in their history, Oliver Glasner will be desperate for good news on one of his most important players.
Palace: Henderson, Riad, Lerma, Clyne, Muñoz (Mitchell 46), Hughes, Kamada (Wharton 46, Guessand 62), Cardines, Devenny, Sarr (Pino 46), Strand Larsen (Mateta 77).
Not used: Benitez, Lacroix, Canvot, Johnson.
Arsenal: Arrizabalaga, Zubimendi, Mosquera, Hinapie, Calafiori (Gabriel 46), Norgaard (Havertz 46), Lewis-Skelly, Dowman (Merino 62), Madueke (Gyokeres 83), Martinelli, Jesus (Eze 75).
Not used: Setford, Rice, Odegaard, Saka.
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