Mateta fires Palace to historic European glory

May 28 2026
Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the goal that secured Crystal Palaces first-ever European trophy as the Eagles beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the UEFA Conference League final in Leipzig.
The French striker bundled home the winner early in the second half to cap a remarkable era under Oliver Glasner, who leaves the club after guiding Palace to the FA Cup, Community Shield and now European success.
In a tense and cagey opening at RB Leipzigs Red Bull Arena, chances were limited for both sides. Rayo threatened through Alemao and Unai Lopez, while Palaces best opening of the first half came just before the break when Tyrick Mitchell headed wide from an excellent Adam Wharton delivery.
The breakthrough arrived six minutes into the second half. Wharton drove a low effort towards goal that was pushed out by Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla, but only into the path of Mateta, who reacted quickest to turn in from close range.
Yeremy Pino nearly doubled Palaces advantage when a free-kick struck both posts before staying out, while Mateta was later denied by Batalla after another dangerous Palace attack.
Rayo struggled to create clear opportunities late on as Palace defended superbly to see out the victory and spark wild celebrations among the thousands of travelling supporters in Germany.
It was Matetas 16th goal of the season and perhaps his most important in red and blue, completing an extraordinary campaign for the Eagles in their first ever European adventure.
The triumph also provides the perfect ending for Glasner, whose final game in charge delivered yet another historic moment for the club.
Palace: Henderson, Riad, Lacroix, Canvot, Mitchell, Kamada, Wharton, Muñoz, Yéremy Pino (Guessand, 80), Mateta (Strand Larsen, 76), Sarr
Rayo: Batalla, Pep Chavarría, Ciss, Lejeune, Ra?iu, Unai López (Pedro Díaz, 62), Óscar Valentín (Mendy, 63), Álvaro García (Espino, 70), Isi Palazón (Akhomach, 77), Jorge de Frutos (Sergio Camello, 70), Alemão
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