European winners! · Get our exclusive merch

May 28 2026

Celebrate the clubs historic UEFA Conference League triumph in style with a brand new range of commemorative merchandise now available from the Holmesdale Online shop.

After Jean-Philippe Matetas winner sealed a famous night in Leipzig and secured Palaces first-ever European trophy, weve released a selection of t-shirts and mugs to mark one of the greatest moments in the clubs history.

The collection includes our Trophy Winners design featuring Palaces incredible cup-winning success, the bold Conference League Winners range, retro-inspired designs for old-school Eagles fans, and the brand new Palace Euro Tour 2026/27 t-shirt looking ahead to next seasons European adventures.

Available products include:

- Trophy Winners T-Shirt

- Trophy Winners Mug

- Conference League Winners T-Shirt

- Conference League Winners Mug

- Conference League Winners Retro T-Shirt

- Conference League Winners Retro Mug

- Palace Euro Tour 2026/27 T-Shirt

All t-shirts are available in a variety of colours and sizes up to 5XL.