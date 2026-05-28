European winners! · Get our exclusive merch

May 28 2026
Celebrate the clubs historic UEFA Conference League triumph in style with a brand new range of commemorative merchandise now available from the Holmesdale Online shop.
After Jean-Philippe Matetas winner sealed a famous night in Leipzig and secured Palaces first-ever European trophy, weve released a selection of t-shirts and mugs to mark one of the greatest moments in the clubs history.
The collection includes our Trophy Winners design featuring Palaces incredible cup-winning success, the bold Conference League Winners range, retro-inspired designs for old-school Eagles fans, and the brand new Palace Euro Tour 2026/27 t-shirt looking ahead to next seasons European adventures.
Available products include:
- Conference League Winners T-Shirt
- Conference League Winners Mug
- Conference League Winners Retro T-Shirt
- Conference League Winners Retro Mug
- Palace Euro Tour 2026/27 T-Shirt
All t-shirts are available in a variety of colours and sizes up to 5XL.
Next manager poll
at 2.50pm by beak
Parish/Glasner
at 2.50pm by Faz
Guessand
at 2.45pm by beak
Eagles playing at the World Cup
at 2.17pm by Part Time James
Europa League 26/27
at 2.03pm by doombear
Glasner is a Glazier....Our best manager ever ?
at 1.31pm by PalazioVecchio
Mateta to AC Milan?
at 12.54pm by TheBigToePunt
Trophy Holder's right to defend?
at 11.36am by doombear
How do fans see next season unfolding.
at 11.32am by park the bus
Larson pino johnson Nketiah will they come good?
at 11.20am by ASCPFC
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2025 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.