You are here: Home > News > European winners! · Get our exclusive merch
May 30 2026 2.50pm

European winners! · Get our exclusive merch

May 28 2026

Conference League winners merch

Conference League winners merch

Celebrate the clubs historic UEFA Conference League triumph in style with a brand new range of commemorative merchandise now available from the Holmesdale Online shop.

After Jean-Philippe Matetas winner sealed a famous night in Leipzig and secured Palaces first-ever European trophy, weve released a selection of t-shirts and mugs to mark one of the greatest moments in the clubs history.

The collection includes our Trophy Winners design featuring Palaces incredible cup-winning success, the bold Conference League Winners range, retro-inspired designs for old-school Eagles fans, and the brand new Palace Euro Tour 2026/27 t-shirt looking ahead to next seasons European adventures.

Available products include:

- Trophy Winners T-Shirt

- Trophy Winners Mug

- Conference League Winners T-Shirt

- Conference League Winners Mug

- Conference League Winners Retro T-Shirt

- Conference League Winners Retro Mug

- Palace Euro Tour 2026/27 T-Shirt

All t-shirts are available in a variety of colours and sizes up to 5XL.

Related Stories

Latest Headlines

Palace Talk Forum Latest

Next manager poll
at 2.50pm by beak

Parish/Glasner
at 2.50pm by Faz

Guessand
at 2.45pm by beak

Eagles playing at the World Cup
at 2.17pm by Part Time James

Europa League 26/27
at 2.03pm by doombear

Glasner is a Glazier....Our best manager ever ?
at 1.31pm by PalazioVecchio

Mateta to AC Milan?
at 12.54pm by TheBigToePunt

Trophy Holder's right to defend?
at 11.36am by doombear

How do fans see next season unfolding.
at 11.32am by park the bus

Larson pino johnson Nketiah will they come good?
at 11.20am by ASCPFC

You are here: Home > News > European winners! · Get our exclusive merch