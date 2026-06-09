England x CPFC - Wear your pride

June 9 2026
Crystal Palace supporters heading to the World Cup, following England this summer, or simply looking for something a little different to wear on matchdays can now choose from three brand-new England and Palace-inspired t-shirt designs available in the Holmesdale Shop.
The new range combines England football styling with subtle Crystal Palace influences, creating a collection designed for supporters who will be backing both club and country over the coming months.
The first design takes inspiration from classic England supporter wear, featuring a distressed ENGLAND print above a St Georges flag incorporating CPFC lettering. Its a simple, bold design that looks equally at home in the stands, in the pub, or while following England abroad.
Buy England with CPFC flag now
The second shirt offers a more modern look, with repeated CRYSTAL PALACE typography in Palace colours. The layered text creates a clean and stylish design that can be worn year-round while still proudly showing your Palace allegiance.
Buy Crystal Palace England Flag now
Completing the collection is a more understated option featuring a CPFC-inspired England shield crest on the chest. Ideal for supporters who prefer a subtle design while still showing their club and country colours.
All three designs are available in a wide range of colours, allowing supporters to choose the style that suits them best. Sizes range from Extra small right through to 5XL, ensuring theres an option for everyone.
Whether youre travelling to support England, watching from the pub, or simply looking to add something new to your wardrobe, these latest designs offer a unique blend of England and Palace identity.
Browse the full collection in the Holmesdale Shop and wear your pride wherever youre supporting Palace and England this summer.
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