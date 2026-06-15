Sage named new Eagles manager

June 15 2026

Crystal Palace have confirmed the appointment of Pierre Sage as their new manager.

The former Lens boss replaces Oliver Glasner, who left the club at the end of last season after two-and-a-half years at Selhurst Park.

Sage arrived at Lens a year ago and was named Ligue 1 Manager of the Year after steering the club to second place and delivering the first Coupe de France success in their 120-year history.

He had earlier served 14 months as Lyon head coach, first taking the role on an interim basis, and led the club into the Europa League for the 2024-25 season.

Sage inherits a side transformed under Oliver Glasner, whose departure this summer follows a historic spell that brought the FA Cup, Community Shield and Conference League to Palace.

Their Conference League success has also secured a place in next season's Europa League, giving the new manager an immediate European challenge.

"Oliver Glasner achieved some amazing things, and now I have to do the same," said Sage.

"That's why we come here with a lot of ambition. The dynamic here is really positive, and we are in this mindset too.

"We won last year - and we want to continue in this way, in a new club, a new project, but with a lot of winning habits."