Palace discover 2026/27 Premier League fixture list

June 19 2026
Crystal Palace will kick off the 2026/27 Premier League season with a trip to Everton on Saturday 22 August before welcoming Manchester City to Selhurst Park for their first home game a week later.
The fixture computer has handed new Eagles boss Pierre Sage an intriguing start to life in the Premier League, with Palace facing Manchester City, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool before the middle of November.
Supporters will also already be eyeing up the two meetings with rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, with the first taking place at the Amex Stadium on 17 October before the return fixture at Selhurst Park on 15 May, just two matches before the end of the campaign.
The festive period looks particularly demanding. Palace host Manchester United on 12 December before travelling to Sunderland a week later and then welcoming Arsenal to Selhurst Park on Boxing Day. The Eagles round off 2026 with a home clash against AFC Bournemouth before beginning the New Year with a trip to Brentford and a home encounter against Chelsea just four days later.
Looking towards the run-in, Palaces final six matches include games against Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Leeds United. The clubs last away fixture sees them travel to Newcastle United on 23 May before bringing the curtain down on the season at Selhurst Park against Leeds United on 30 May.
With domestic and European commitments likely to create a packed schedule throughout the campaign, Palace supporters can look forward to another season featuring plenty of mouth-watering fixtures, beginning with a tough opening-day test on Merseyside and ending with a potentially decisive final-day encounter in south London.
August
September
October
November
December
January
February
March
April
May
* Very likely to change due to Palace's involvement in the UEFA Europa League
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