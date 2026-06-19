Palace discover 2026/27 Premier League fixture list

June 19 2026

Crystal Palace will kick off the 2026/27 Premier League season with a trip to Everton on Saturday 22 August before welcoming Manchester City to Selhurst Park for their first home game a week later.

The fixture computer has handed new Eagles boss Pierre Sage an intriguing start to life in the Premier League, with Palace facing Manchester City, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool before the middle of November.

Supporters will also already be eyeing up the two meetings with rivals Brighton & Hove Albion, with the first taking place at the Amex Stadium on 17 October before the return fixture at Selhurst Park on 15 May, just two matches before the end of the campaign.

The festive period looks particularly demanding. Palace host Manchester United on 12 December before travelling to Sunderland a week later and then welcoming Arsenal to Selhurst Park on Boxing Day. The Eagles round off 2026 with a home clash against AFC Bournemouth before beginning the New Year with a trip to Brentford and a home encounter against Chelsea just four days later.

Looking towards the run-in, Palaces final six matches include games against Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Brighton and Leeds United. The clubs last away fixture sees them travel to Newcastle United on 23 May before bringing the curtain down on the season at Selhurst Park against Leeds United on 30 May.

With domestic and European commitments likely to create a packed schedule throughout the campaign, Palace supporters can look forward to another season featuring plenty of mouth-watering fixtures, beginning with a tough opening-day test on Merseyside and ending with a potentially decisive final-day encounter in south London.

Full fixtures list

August

Sat 22 Aug: Everton v Crystal Palace

Sat 29 Aug: Crystal Palace v Manchester City

September

Sat 5 Sep: Fulham v Crystal Palace

Sat 12 Sep: Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town

Sat 19 Sep: Leeds United v Crystal Palace *

October

Sat 10 Oct: Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest

Sat 17 Oct: Brighton & Hove Albion v Crystal Palace *

Sat 24 Oct: Crystal Palace v Newcastle United *

Sat 31 Oct: Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace

November

Sat 7 Nov: Crystal Palace v Liverpool *

Sat 21 Nov: Coventry City v Crystal Palace

Sat 28 Nov: Crystal Palace v Hull City *

December

Wed 2 Dec, 8pm: Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Sat 5 Dec: Aston Villa v Crystal Palace

Sat 12 Dec: Crystal Palace v Manchester United *

Sat 19 Dec: Sunderland v Crystal Palace

Sat 26 Dec: Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Wed 30 Dec, 8pm: Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

January

Sat 2 Jan: Brentford v Crystal Palace

Wed 6 Jan, 8pm: Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Sat 16 Jan: Liverpool v Crystal Palace

Sat 23 Jan: Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur *

Sat 30 Jan: Hull City v Crystal Palace *

February

Sat 6 Feb: Crystal Palace v Coventry City

Wed 10 Feb, 8pm: Crystal Palace v Brentford

Sat 20 Feb: AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

Sat 27 Feb: Crystal Palace v Sunderland

March

Wed 3 Mar, 8pm: Arsenal v Crystal Palace

Sat 13 Mar: Crystal Palace v Fulham

Sat 20 Mar: Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace

April

Sat 10 Apr: Crystal Palace v Everton

Sat 17 Apr: Manchester City v Crystal Palace

Sat 24 Apr: Manchester United v Crystal Palace

May

Sat 1 May: Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

Sat 8 May: Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace

Sat 15 May: Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion

Sun 23 May: Newcastle United v Crystal Palace

Sun 30 May: Crystal Palace v Leeds United

* Very likely to change due to Palace's involvement in the UEFA Europa League