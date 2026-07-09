Palace swoop for Spain defender

July 9 2026
Crystal Palace have snapped up Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza on a free transfer.
The 27-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Palace subject to international clearance and becomes new manager Pierre Sage's first summer signing.
Mingueza started out at Barcelona's La Masia academy, making his senior bow in 2020 and he went on to appear 66 times.
He then switched to Celta Vigo two years later where he netted seven goals, with 15 assists, in 147 appearances.
Mingueza has four caps for his country but missed out on Spain's 26-man squad for this summer's World Cup.
Mingueza said: Im really excited to be here. Its an honour to join Crystal Palace and I cant wait to see you at Selhurst Park.
Chairman Steve Parish said: We are delighted to welcome a player of Oscar's quality and character to the club.
His track record speaks for itself, with experience at the highest level for both club and country. We believe he will be a fantastic fit for Crystal Palace.
Palace Fans Against Racism
at 11.28pm by maddog
Eagles playing at the World Cup
at 10.16pm by Dogburger
Next season's kit
at 8.38pm by mtp1958
What is going onâ¦
at 7.20pm by ASCPFC
Our present squad
at 3.59pm by ASCPFC
Sage's first day at work
at 3.41pm by ASCPFC
New supporter from Cali coming boxing day!!!
at 9.35am by BromleyMonkey
CPISA updates
at 10.42am by eritheagle
Main Stand redevelopment thread
at 11.06am by Hrolf The Ganger
Ãscar Mingueza
at 8.39pm by pssguy
All images and text on this site are copyright © 1999-2025 The Holmesdale Online, unless otherwise stated.
Web Design by Guntrisoft Ltd.