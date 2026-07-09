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July 14 2026 11.34pm

Palace swoop for Spain defender

July 9 2026

Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park

Crystal Palace have snapped up Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Palace  subject to international clearance  and becomes new manager Pierre Sage's first summer signing.

Mingueza started out at Barcelona's La Masia academy, making his senior bow in 2020 and he went on to appear 66 times.

He then switched to Celta Vigo two years later where he netted seven goals, with 15 assists, in 147 appearances.

Mingueza has four caps for his country but missed out on Spain's 26-man squad for this summer's World Cup.

Mingueza said: Im really excited to be here. Its an honour to join Crystal Palace and I cant wait to see you at Selhurst Park.

Chairman Steve Parish said: We are delighted to welcome a player of Oscar's quality and character to the club.

His track record speaks for itself, with experience at the highest level for both club and country. We believe he will be a fantastic fit for Crystal Palace.

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